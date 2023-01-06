Advanced search
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2023-01-06 am EST
59.11 EUR   +0.85%
11:05aBNP Paribas considers restructuring of consumer finance unit
RE
01/05Portugal Issues EUR3 Billion in June 2038 Government Bond -- Update
DJ
01/05Ireland Issues EUR3.5 Billion in New 2043-Dated Green Bond in Robust Demand -- Update
DJ
BNP Paribas considers restructuring of consumer finance unit

01/06/2023 | 11:05am EST
A logo on a BNP Paribas bank branch in Paris

(Reuters) - French lender BNP Paribas SA said on Friday it had submitted ideas for an overhaul of its consumer finance department to unions, after a media report that it was planning a restructuring of the unit.

"BNP Paribas Personal Finance presented its strategic reflections to the social partners regarding the refocusing of its activities and the adaptation of its operating model," the bank said in an emailed statement.

Citing several people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News earlier reported that the company is exploring ways to improve returns at the unit given profitability is expected to decrease into this year.

The lender could decide to sell portions of the division or start running down some of its loan books, the report said.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru and Tassilo Hummel in Paris; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 50 230 M 52 874 M 52 874 M
Net income 2022 12 292 M 12 939 M 12 939 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,01x
Yield 2022 7,08%
Capitalization 72 986 M 76 827 M 76 827 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 58,61 €
Average target price 69,27 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS10.07%76 827
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.70%397 009
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.87%273 324
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%215 696
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.29%161 641
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 543