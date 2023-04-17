BNP Paribas group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 10 to 14 April 2023

Paris, 17 April 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from April 10, 2023 to April 14, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/04/2023 FR0000131104 105,702 57.31 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/04/2023 FR0000131104 124,693 57.32 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/04/2023 FR0000131104 46,540 57.30 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 11/04/2023 FR0000131104 277,065 57.40 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/04/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 57.27 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/04/2023 FR0000131104 140,000 57.27 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/04/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 57.26 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 12/04/2023 FR0000131104 378,000 57.28 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/04/2023 FR0000131104 87,596 57.61 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/04/2023 FR0000131104 104,742 57.63 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/04/2023 FR0000131104 47,192 57.61 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 13/04/2023 FR0000131104 326,670 57.59 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/04/2023 FR0000131104 83,482 58.34 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/04/2023 FR0000131104 139,481 58.66 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/04/2023 FR0000131104 61,182 58.67 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 14/04/2023 FR0000131104 262,655 58.52 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2,235,000 57.69





The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

