    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
11:39:19 2023-04-17 am EDT
58.19 EUR   -2.02%
BNP Paribas group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 10 to 14 April 2023

04/17/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Paris, 17 April 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from April 10, 2023 to April 14, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/04/2023FR0000131104105,70257.31AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/04/2023FR0000131104124,69357.32CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/04/2023FR000013110446,54057.30TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8311/04/2023FR0000131104277,06557.40XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/04/2023FR000013110430,00057.27AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/04/2023FR0000131104140,00057.27CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/04/2023FR000013110420,00057.26TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8312/04/2023FR0000131104378,00057.28XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/04/2023FR000013110487,59657.61AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/04/2023FR0000131104104,74257.63CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/04/2023FR000013110447,19257.61TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8313/04/2023FR0000131104326,67057.59XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/04/2023FR000013110483,48258.34AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/04/2023FR0000131104139,48158.66CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/04/2023FR000013110461,18258.67TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8314/04/2023FR0000131104262,65558.52XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,235,00057.69 


The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment


