BNP Paribas hiked 2022 bonus pool for top investment bankers by 14%

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, the
euro zone's biggest bank, hiked the bonus pool for its top
investment bankers by 14% last year, according to a regulatory
filing on Friday.
The variable compensation pool for so-called "material risk
takers" (MRT) within its investment division rose to about 504
million euros from around 444 million euros a year earlier,
according to the filing.
That represents the bulk of the overall 593 million-euro
variable compensation for MRTs in 2022.
It was divided among 735 investment bankers, 31 fewer than
in 2021.
"The group compensation policy...has been implemented in a
context of very strong performances," BNP said in the report.
Revenue at BNP's trading and securities services branch CIB
rose 15.7% last year, making it the biggest contributor to the
bank's sales growth as French lenders traditionally take longer
than their continental peers to reap the benefits of rising
interest rates.
The number of BNP employees earning more than 1 million
euros jumped by 26% in 2022 from a year earlier to 369.
