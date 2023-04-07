BNP Paribas hiked 2022 bonus pool for top investment bankers by 14%

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, the euro zone's biggest bank, hiked the bonus pool for its top investment bankers by 14% last year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The variable compensation pool for so-called "material risk takers" (MRT) within its investment division rose to about 504 million euros from around 444 million euros a year earlier, according to the filing.

That represents the bulk of the overall 593 million-euro variable compensation for MRTs in 2022.

It was divided among 735 investment bankers, 31 fewer than in 2021.

"The group compensation policy...has been implemented in a context of very strong performances," BNP said in the report.

Revenue at BNP's trading and securities services branch CIB rose 15.7% last year, making it the biggest contributor to the bank's sales growth as French lenders traditionally take longer than their continental peers to reap the benefits of rising interest rates.

The number of BNP employees earning more than 1 million euros jumped by 26% in 2022 from a year earlier to 369.

