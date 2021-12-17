BNP Paribas : in exclusive negotiations with Stellantis in the context of a reshuffling of their partnerships relating to “Captive” Financing.

The proposed project should enable BNP Paribas Personal Finance to:

Consolidate and strengthen its existing partnership with Stellantis launched in November 2017 (after the acquisition of OVF);

Increase by ~€6bn the outstanding at closing (currently €11 billion) with a potential growth;

Increase and diversify its exposure to all of the Stellantis brands (OPEL, Vauxhall, Fiat, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, DS, Citroën, Jeep, Abarth, Lancia, Dodge, Ram and Maserati)

The plan to enter into these agreements and the implementation of these partnerships is subject to the usual approvals andalsoprior information and consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies. The closing of the transaction would then be expected to occur in H1 2023.

The impact on the Group CET 1 is expected to be non-material (around 5 bps).

Commenting on this announcement, Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas declared: "This project would strengthen our long-term partnership with Stellantis and further increase BNPParibas Personal Finance's footprint on the automotive financing business. We will bring all our capabilities to bear in support of Stellantis' clients in these strategic markets."

Charlotte Dennery, CEO of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, added: "We are delighted to be able to continue and expand our existing partnership with Stellantis. BNP Paribas Personal Finance would thus become the exclusive partner of the captive of Stellantis for the financing of all its 14 brands in the United Kingdom, Germany and Austria, countries at the heart of our development strategy. Beyond reinforcing these key geographies, this transaction would increase our position in the rapidly evolving mobility market, one of the major axes of our strategic plan."

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, concluded: "After the successful development of our JV with BNP Paribas on Opel Bank in the past years, Stellantis is eager to extend our cooperation with BNP Paribas in order to support our sales and offer the best financing solutions to our customers and dealers".