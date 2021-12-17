Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : in exclusive negotiations with Stellantis in the context of a reshuffling of their partnerships relating to “Captive” Financing.

12/17/2021 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The proposed project should enable BNP Paribas Personal Finance to:

  • Consolidate and strengthen its existing partnership with Stellantis launched in November 2017 (after the acquisition of OVF);
  • Increase by ~€6bn the outstanding at closing (currently €11 billion) with a potential growth;
  • Increase and diversify its exposure to all of the Stellantis brands (OPEL, Vauxhall, Fiat, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, Peugeot, DS, Citroën, Jeep, Abarth, Lancia, Dodge, Ram and Maserati)


The plan to enter into these agreements and the implementation of these partnerships is subject to the usual approvals andalsoprior information and consultation of the relevant employee representative bodies. The closing of the transaction would then be expected to occur in H1 2023.
The impact on the Group CET 1 is expected to be non-material (around 5 bps).

Commenting on this announcement, Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas declared: "This project would strengthen our long-term partnership with Stellantis and further increase BNPParibas Personal Finance's footprint on the automotive financing business. We will bring all our capabilities to bear in support of Stellantis' clients in these strategic markets."

Charlotte Dennery, CEO of BNP Paribas Personal Finance, added: "We are delighted to be able to continue and expand our existing partnership with Stellantis. BNP Paribas Personal Finance would thus become the exclusive partner of the captive of Stellantis for the financing of all its 14 brands in the United Kingdom, Germany and Austria, countries at the heart of our development strategy. Beyond reinforcing these key geographies, this transaction would increase our position in the rapidly evolving mobility market, one of the major axes of our strategic plan."

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, concluded: "After the successful development of our JV with BNP Paribas on Opel Bank in the past years, Stellantis is eager to extend our cooperation with BNP Paribas in order to support our sales and offer the best financing solutions to our customers and dealers".

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BNP PARIBAS
02:39aBNP PARIBAS : in exclusive negotiations with Stellantis in the context of a reshuffling of..
PU
02:33aStellantis reshuffles European financing operations through new JVs with banks
RE
02:19aBNP PARIBAS : in exclusive negotiations with Stellantis in the context of a reshuffling of..
PU
12:33aCALC to Issue $100 Million of 4.85% Bonds Due 2024
MT
12:26aBank of Montreal in Talks to Buy BNP Paribas' US Banking Arm
MT
12/16Bank of Montreal has expressed interest in BNP Paribas' U.S. arm - Bloomberg News
RE
12/16Bank of Montreal Reportedly Mulling Making Approach to Aquire US Banking Arm of BNP Par..
MT
12/16EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Rise Ahead of -2-
DJ
12/16NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
12/16PERSPECTIVES : a new publication on the current, major issues in sustainable finance
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 46 355 M 52 548 M 52 548 M
Net income 2021 8 969 M 10 167 M 10 167 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,02x
Yield 2021 6,56%
Capitalization 70 091 M 79 235 M 79 455 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 56,96 €
Average target price 66,02 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS32.14%79 235
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.29%474 054
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION48.47%368 284
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.31%242 981
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.50%202 861
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY62.16%200 558