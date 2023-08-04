Aug 4 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas on Friday lowered its Bank of England (BoE) terminal rate forecast to 5.50% from a prior estimate of 5.75%.

The move comes after BoE raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25% on Thursday.

(Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)