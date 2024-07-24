BNP Paribas: market activities boost 2nd quarter results
The French banking group saw its net profit rise by 1.6% over the quarter to almost 3.4 billion euros, where analysts were expecting, on average, a profit of 2.9 billion.
Revenues rose by 3.9% to 12.3 billion euros, thanks to an "excellent quarter" for the corporate and investment banking arm (+12%).
In capital markets activities, the Paris-based institution generated a sharp 18% increase in revenues between April and June, driven by equity-related business (+57%), which more than offset the weakness of fixed-income business (-7%).
The Group - which plans to continue implementing its operational efficiency measures and its "disciplined" cost management in the second half of the year - says it is "well positioned" for the new phase of the economic cycle.
BNP thus confirms its annual targets, i.e. revenues up by more than 2% compared with 2023 (46.9 billion euros) accompanied by net income, Group share, above 2023 (11.2 billion euros).
On the stock market, investors were not overly enthusiastic about these better-than-expected quarterly results: the BNP Paribas share lost 0.5% in early trading in the wake of this publication.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction