BNP Paribas: market activities boost 2nd quarter results

BNP Paribas posted better-than-expected second-quarter results, boosted by the strength of its capital markets activities, and confirmed its targets for the 2024 financial year.



The French banking group saw its net profit rise by 1.6% over the quarter to almost 3.4 billion euros, where analysts were expecting, on average, a profit of 2.9 billion.



Revenues rose by 3.9% to 12.3 billion euros, thanks to an "excellent quarter" for the corporate and investment banking arm (+12%).



In capital markets activities, the Paris-based institution generated a sharp 18% increase in revenues between April and June, driven by equity-related business (+57%), which more than offset the weakness of fixed-income business (-7%).



The Group - which plans to continue implementing its operational efficiency measures and its "disciplined" cost management in the second half of the year - says it is "well positioned" for the new phase of the economic cycle.



BNP thus confirms its annual targets, i.e. revenues up by more than 2% compared with 2023 (46.9 billion euros) accompanied by net income, Group share, above 2023 (11.2 billion euros).



On the stock market, investors were not overly enthusiastic about these better-than-expected quarterly results: the BNP Paribas share lost 0.5% in early trading in the wake of this publication.



