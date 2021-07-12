Log in
BNP Paribas : Accelerating 6 promising startups supported by BNP Paribas' TechUp programme

07/12/2021
Accelerating 6 promising startups supported by BNP Paribas' TechUp programme
  • 12.07.2021

Present since 2017 at Station F, the giant startup hub based in Paris, BNP Paribas launched a new programme dedicated to Fintech & Insurtech startups, TechUp by BNP Paribas, in October 2020 . In its dedicated space, BNP Paribas welcomed six startups for six months with the aim of providing support to develop their solution and by facilitating exchanges with the Bank's experts: a 'win-win' collaboration that is in line with BNP Paribas' open innovation policy.

TechUp, more than support

TechUp is the programme managed directly by BNP Paribas at Station F. It offers accommodation and support to young Fintech, Insurtech and Regtech at the start of their business development. In this first batch, BNP Paribas has chosen to support six promising startups, some of which offer sustainable finance solutions. They will receive support over a period of six months through a series of workshops, dedicated office hours and introductions to Group experts. The programme also gives these startups the opportunity to benefit from the richness of the Station F ecosystem. Finally, the programme facilitates the introduction of startups to the Group's various business lines in order to initiate initial discussions about their solutions.

TechUP by BNP Paribas*

*June 2021

1

contract with BNP Paribas French Retail Banking and 2 tests in progress

12

public and internal events

15

introductions to experts

50

meet ups with the group's businesses

A springboard to the BNP Paribas Plug and Play programme

With TechUp, the Group feeds an incubator of promising startups, which after their passage through TechUp, are potentially eligible for the BNP Paribas Plug and Play programme. The Group's business lines can thus test more precisely the solution or technology developed by the startup.

Greenly is an automated carbon assessment solution for individuals and companies that helps them improve their carbon footprint on a daily basis.

BNP Paribas is now offering its private customers in France, within their mobile applications Mes Comptes and HelloBank!, an estimate of their carbon footprint based on their spending. To do this, the Carbon Repository developed by Greenly is used directly within the BNP Paribas infrastructure through its PFM (Personal Financial Management), thus enabling a detailed analysis of customers' carbon emissions.

During the programme, the Greenly team launched the second version of its solution in the Mes Comptes and HelloBank! mobile applications and launched its carbon assessment offer for businesses.

Smarto reinvents the student loan by developing a guarantee product that replaces the guarantor for student loans. Thus, Smarto allows any student to finance his or her studies regardless of the family's financial situation. Smarto wants to be the financial partner of students.

Smarto has joined the 2021 batch of the BNP Paribas Plug and Play programme, selected by the BNP Paribas French Retail Bank. A test should be run soon.

During the programme, the Smarto team recruited its CTO and is preparing to launch its offer for the start of the 2021 school year.

Rosaly helps companies improve the financial wellbeing of their employees through an on-demand payroll system, accompanied by a financial education scheme.

Rosaly has also joined the 2021 season of the BNP Paribas Plug And Play programme, selected by BNP Paribas French Retail Banking for a test with corporate clients.

During the programme, Rosaly launched its salary advance solution, recruited first clients, raised €1.5m and doubled its staff to 10.


Acqer enables more people to become homeowners thanks to its flexible and progressive service that allows them to acquire their first primary residence without a loan.

During the programme, Acqer concluded its first B-to-B transactions. This momentum has enabled it to develop its management tool for businesses and to double its workforce.

Finense is a personal finance management platform that allows vulnerable people (elderly, weakened by life, or under legal protection) to be supported by their family or professional carers.


During the programme, Finense announced the launch of the Finense Mastercard: the first payment card that simplifies the daily life of family carers and their relatives.

Sarus has designed a machine learning and analytics platform that guarantees confidentiality and privacy without requiring a lengthy and risky anonymisation step. By providing mathematical proof of data protection, Sarus accelerates companies' data projects, facilitates digital transformation while improving data security.

During the programme, Sarus launched the first version of its solution and signed its first contracts with French and foreign clients. The team has also doubled in size to reach 12 people by June 2021.


BNP Paribas at STATION F The Group has been present at Station F, an incubator hub in Paris, France, since 2017.

It has launched the BNP Paribas Plug and Play Programme aimed at mature and international startups to carry out a POC (Proof of Concept) or MVP (Minimum Viable Product) with the business lines during a 3-month season.

Discover more about BNP Paribas and #FinTech
on our dedicated page Start-ups which improve banking and finance

Read more All news
BNP Paribas says 'Hello Tomorrow' by supporting deep tech innovations

Hello Tomorrow is a global organization supporting the development of cutting edge 'deep...

04/12/2020
Four successful years for the BNP Paribas Acceleration Programmes at Station F

Active and constant sponsor of FinTechs and Insurtechs worldwide, BNP Paribas is a major player...

15/03/2021
CSR
Cleantech: BNP Paribas and Solar Impulse are launching an investment fund dedicated to startups

BNP Paribas and the Solar Impulse Foundation, created by Bertrand Piccard, are launching a new...

27/05/2021

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
