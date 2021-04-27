BNP Paribas : France's BNP Paribas applies to set up a securities firm in China

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator
has received an application from France's BNP Paribas
to set up a securities company in China, the latest foreign
player to try to expand into brokerage services in the country
as it opens up its capital markets.
The application was published on the website of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Tuesday, without any
information on the shareholding structure.
France's biggest lender told media in 2019 it was looking
into entering the securities trading business in China and
studying having a securities joint venture locally.
"BNP Paribas continues to explore all of its options for
growth in the China market, where we have had a long-standing
presence and developed a fully-fledged corporate and
institutional banking business, as well as a successful asset
management joint venture." the company said in an email
statement to Reuters.
It is also exploring ways to "enhance its local capabilities
and delivery to clients in mainland China" as part of its future
growth, it added.
China has been pushing ahead with opening up its financial
services sector despite disruption caused by the COVID-19
pandemic.
It officially scrapped limits on foreign ownership of
securities companies in April 2020.
Switzerland-based UBS, Japan's Nomura Holdings, and J.P.
Morgan have all received approvals from Chinese financial
regulators to take majority stakes in local securities ventures.