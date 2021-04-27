Log in
BNP Paribas : France's BNP Paribas applies to set up a securities firm in China

04/27/2021 | 06:22am EDT
BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator has received an application from France's BNP Paribas to set up a securities company in China, the latest foreign player to try to expand into brokerage services in the country as it opens up its capital markets.

The application was published on the website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Tuesday, without any information on the shareholding structure.

France's biggest lender told media in 2019 it was looking into entering the securities trading business in China and studying having a securities joint venture locally.

"BNP Paribas continues to explore all of its options for growth in the China market, where we have had a long-standing presence and developed a fully-fledged corporate and institutional banking business, as well as a successful asset management joint venture." the company said in an email statement to Reuters.

It is also exploring ways to "enhance its local capabilities and delivery to clients in mainland China" as part of its future growth, it added.

China has been pushing ahead with opening up its financial services sector despite disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It officially scrapped limits on foreign ownership of securities companies in April 2020.

Switzerland-based UBS, Japan's Nomura Holdings, and J.P. Morgan have all received approvals from Chinese financial regulators to take majority stakes in local securities ventures.


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.15% 51.8 Real-time Quote.20.43%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -0.57% 571.2 End-of-day quote.4.81%
Financials
Sales 2021 44 810 M 54 086 M 54 086 M
Net income 2021 6 895 M 8 322 M 8 322 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,68x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 64 840 M 78 309 M 78 263 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 193 319
Free-Float 86,6%
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 57,15 €
Last Close Price 51,91 €
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS20.43%78 309
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.49%456 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.02%338 521
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%278 832
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.83%209 001
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%202 527
