Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BNP Paribas : French bank BNP Paribas plans to raise stake in its Exane unit

03/11/2021 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BNP Paribas on central court at Roland-Garros stadium

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas on Thursday said it planned to raise its stake in equity brokerage unit Exane up to 100% from 50%.

The transaction follows the integration of Deutsche Bank's prime brokerage and electronic execution business which BNP Paribas bought in 2019.

"The contemplated transaction would further strengthen andwiden the range of cash equity and derivatives services BNP Paribas can offer to institutional investors and corporates globally," the bank said in a statement.

The lender said it expects the transaction to position BNP Paribas as a leading provider in global equities.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 0.53% 52.97 Real-time Quote.22.40%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.24% 10.658 Delayed Quote.19.63%
All news about BNP PARIBAS
02:50aBNP PARIBAS  : French bank BNP Paribas plans to raise stake in its Exane unit
RE
02:40aBNP PARIBAS  : Seeks Full Ownership of Exane
DJ
02:12aBNP PARIBAS  : is looking to acquire up to 100% of Exane*
PU
03/10DBS  : Lists $500 Million Bonds Due 2031 in Singapore
MT
03/10BNP PARIBAS  : Ambitious goals in sustainable finance recognised by Internationa..
PU
03/10BNP PARIBAS  : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/09Nasdaq Composite Rises 4%
DJ
03/09VOYAGEURS DU MONDE  : va lever 130 MEUR et accueille -2-
DJ
03/09VOYAGEURS DU MONDE  : va lever 130 MEUR et accueille Certares et Nov Tourisme à ..
DJ
03/09VOYAGEURS DU MONDE  : to raise EUR130 million and welcomes Certares and Nov Tour..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 674 M 53 350 M 53 350 M
Net income 2021 6 933 M 8 280 M 8 280 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,90x
Yield 2021 5,34%
Capitalization 65 901 M 78 361 M 78 699 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 193 319
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 53,68 €
Last Close Price 52,76 €
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS22.40%78 361
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.49%473 380
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.83%322 400
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%285 578
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.17%209 820
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.06%190 911
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ