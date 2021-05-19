Log in
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
BNP Paribas : The Group's new organisation, announced on 5 February 2021, took effect on 19 May 2021.

05/19/2021
The Group's new organisation, announced on 5 February 2021, took effect on 19 May 2021.
  • 19.05.2021

As announced at the time of the publication of its 2020 annual results, BNP Paribas has decided to adapt its organisation and adjust its management team, while continuing to increase the representation of women on its governing bodies. These measures took effect the day after the Group's Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.

An organisation to address several key priorities

To meet new human, technological and business challenges at a time when the expectations of clients, investors, employees and society are evolving at a faster pace, the Group has adjusted its organisation and management team. These changes will make it possible to address several key priorities, and in line with the future BNP Paribas 2022-2025 strategic plan:

  • Maximising synergies and efficiency among all retail businesses;
  • Accelerating our development in the areas of savings and investment;
  • Boosting the growth momentum of the corporate and institutional client business;
  • Continuing to strengthen our industrial set-up.
An organisation centred on clients

Relying on an organisation centred on clients, the Group has adjusted the scope of its operational divisions and the composition of its Executive Committee. These changes are reflected in the following measures:

  • Thierry Laborde has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and is responsible for a new Retail Banking division which brings together the Group's retail business lines: Domestic Markets, International Retail Banking and BNP Paribas Personal Finance;
  • Yann Gérardin has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and remains in charge of the CIB division;
  • Renaud Dumora has been appointed Deputy Chief Operating Officer and is in charge of a new Investment & Protection Services division which includes BNP Paribas Cardif, BNP Paribas Asset Management, BNP Paribas Wealth Management and BNP Paribas Real Estate;
  • Laurent David has been appointed Deputy Chief Operating Officer, in charge of the operational efficiency of all the Group's processes and will oversee information systems, facilities management, procurement and internal consulting.
BNP Paribas Group's Executive Committee - Credits: Gilles Bassignac / Divergence, Damien Grenon, Valeria Mongelli , Claire Jachymiak
Several appointments to the Group Executive Committee
  • Charlotte Dennery, Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Personal Finance;
  • Elena Goitini, Chief Executive Officer of BNL;
  • Pauline Leclerc-Glorieux, Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas Cardif;
  • Yannick Jung, Head of CIB Global Banking EMEA;
  • Olivier Osty, Head of CIB Global Markets ;
  • Bernard Gavgani, Group Chief Information Officer;
  • Lars Machenil, Group Chief Financial Officer.

    With these appointments, the representation of women on the Executive Committee now stands at one-third. BNP Paribas has also committed to having at least 40% women on the Executive Committee and the G100 (the Group's top 100 executives) by 2025.
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Director and Chief Executive Officer of BNP Paribas:

'Our new organisation will allow us to face the challenges of the years to come thanks to an even greater operational efficiency and capacity to innovate. It will help the Group and its teams to consolidate performance in terms of client service, enhance our capacity to create value, and focus even more on the environmental and social challenges that concern us all'.

Click here to access the complete presentation of the Group's Executive Committee, including biographies of all of its members Executive Committee presentation page


Photos credits: Norbert Tukaj , hallojulie, Damien Grenon, Valeria Mongelli ,Claire Jachymiak

The European economy in the era of Covid-19

The economic shock caused by Covid-19 is indisputable: deterioration of public finances, shifts...

20/11/2020
Office real estate and Covid-19: three main lessons to learn

Real estate, like many other sectors, has been highly impacted by the global health crisis. What...

18/01/2021
Amid the wave of Covid-19 in India, the BNP Paribas Rescue & Recover Fund takes action

In the past few days, India has been facing an explosion in the number of cases after the...

29/04/2021

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
