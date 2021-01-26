BNP Paribas : obtains ‘Top Employers Europe 2021' certification

For 25 years, Top Employers Institute has been certifying the excellence of candidate companies' human resources practices. To do this, it carries out an audit covering 20 themes related to Human Resources. This year, BNP Paribas obtained an overall average of 89% (stable compared to 2020). The overall average for all Top Employers Europe is 83%.

This year, BNP Paribas stands out in three areas, obtaining a score much higher than the average overall of the 954 Top Employer Europe companies certified this year.

The Group seeks to have a positive impact in environmental and social issues in all of its activities. In 2020, BNP Paribas launched 'We Engage', a training program for all employees around the world dedicated to sustainable finance and current environmental and social issues. Likewise, the Group launched '1MillionHours2Help' , an engagement program for a more inclusive and ecological world for Group employees.

Top Employers Institute defines engagement as the willingness and ability of employees to contribute to the success of their business. BNP Paribas was assessed on its way of measuring the level of employees' engagement and their involvement within the company.

This theme relates to the variety of development opportunities that BNP Paribas offers its employees to support them in their professional development. Today, 180,000 Group employees have a personalised space on About Me dedicated to monitoring their Professional development. Throughout the year, employees can enrich their Personal Development Plan to receive development offers tailored to their needs and those of the company, by providing information on their skills. In 2020, more than 2 million skills were registered. About Me also enables you to enrich your interactions between your manager and HR, thus promoting professional development and notably transversal mobility within the Group. In 2019, there were 29,669 mobilities within the Group.

* compared to the overall average of the 954 companies certified Top Employer Europe 2021