BNP Paribas obtains 'Top Employers Europe 2021' certification
26.01.2021
For the eighth consecutive year, BNP Paribas has been awarded the 'Top Employer Europe' 2021 label by the Top Employers Institute. This award is the result of by BNP Paribas' Top Employer 2021 certification in seven of the Group's countries: Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Turkey and Ukraine.
For 25 years, Top Employers Institute has been certifying the excellence of candidate companies' human resources practices. To do this, it carries out an audit covering 20 themes related to Human Resources. This year, BNP Paribas obtained an overall average of 89% (stable compared to 2020). The overall average for all Top Employers Europe is 83%.
Diversity and inclusion, engagement, professional development: the three key strengths of BNP Paribas
This year, BNP Paribas stands out in three areas, obtaining a score much higher than the average overall of the 954 Top Employer Europe companies certified this year.
Diversity and inclusion with a score of 93.29% (+20 points*)
Through this theme, Top Employers Institute has endeavoured to ensure that BNP Paribas values diversity by creating systems and processes that guarantee integration and respect for all. For several years, BNP Paribas has pursued a proactive policy in favour of diversity and inclusion. This policy is also the fruit of the commitment of more than 25,000 employees who are involved daily in professional networks and who bring this policy to life around the world.
Engagement with a score of 97.29% (+14 points*)
Top Employers Institute defines engagement as the willingness and ability of employees to contribute to the success of their business. BNP Paribas was assessed on its way of measuring the level of employees' engagement and their involvement within the company.
Company engagement is at the core of BNP Paribas's development plan.
The Group seeks to have a positive impact in environmental and social issues in all of its activities. In 2020, BNP Paribas launched 'We Engage', a training program for all employees around the world dedicated to sustainable finance and current environmental and social issues. Likewise, the Group launched '1MillionHours2Help', an engagement program for a more inclusive and ecological world for Group employees.
The Group seeks a positive impact in environmental and social matters through all its activities.
Career with a score of 88.86% (+ 11 points*)
This theme relates to the variety of development opportunities that BNP Paribas offers its employees to support them in their professional development. Today, 180,000 Group employees have a personalised space on About Me dedicated to monitoring their Professional development. Throughout the year, employees can enrich their Personal Development Plan to receive development offers tailored to their needs and those of the company, by providing information on their skills. In 2020, more than 2 million skills were registered. About Me also enables you to enrich your interactions between your manager and HR, thus promoting professional development and notably transversal mobility within the Group. In 2019, there were 29,669 mobilities within the Group.
* compared to the overall average of the 954 companies certified Top Employer Europe 2021