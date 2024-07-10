BNP Paribas: partnership agreement signed with Mistral AI

BNP Paribas announced on Wednesday the signature of a multi-year partnership with Mistral AI, which will give it access to all the start-up's current and future business models in the banking sector.



By using Mistral's large-scale language models, BNP Paribas says it intends to develop use cases in various functions such as customer service, sales and IT.



In particular, generative AI should enable it to offer more powerful virtual assistants to answer its customers' questions 24/7.



The banking group recalls that their collaboration had started in September 2023, when its capital markets division BNP Paribas Global Markets had begun experimenting with Mistral AI models.



The results of this initial work were deemed 'solid', and BNP Paribas decided to extend the collaboration to the entire group in February.



