BNP Paribas profit beats estimate as bad loan provisions dip

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas
reported better-than-expected profit in the second quarter,
after bad loan provisions dipped despite the economic slowdown
and as businesses remained buoyant, particularly in its
investment banking division.
France's biggest-listed lender said on Friday its net income
rose 9.1% to 3.18 billion euros ($3.25 billion) year-on-year
while an informal consensus circulating among analysts saw net
income at only about 2.70 billion euros.
Across the group, revenue rose 8.5% to 12.78 billion euros
and faster-than-operating expenses were up 7.6% at 7.72 billion
euros.
The cost of risk, which reflects the money set aside for
failing loans, stood at 789 million euros, about 100 million
below average expectations, while the bank stressed its "prudent
risk management" in a statement.
Activity grew across business lines, with the unit home to
retail banking up 11.1% while investment banking also shone with
a 10.6% rise.
BNP's revenue in fixed-income, currency and commodities
trading rose by 14.8% in the second quarter, while equity
trading revenue gained 16.1%.
Shares of the French bank have underperformed European banks
so far in 2022, losing about 26.5% of their value, against 22%
for the sector's index.
European banks this week offered flashes of surprisingly
good news on profits, with investors on the lookout for signs
that a weaker economy, surging inflation and the war in Ukraine
could hit their outlook.
Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 51%
rise in second-quarter profit as investment banking revenues
rose, while UBS posted a smaller-than-expected
quarterly profit as turmoil in financial markets hurt its wealth
management businesses.
