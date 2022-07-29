Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  BNP Paribas
  News
  Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-28 am EDT
44.70 EUR   +0.76%
01:39aBNP Paribas profit beats estimate as bad loan provisions dip
RE
01:26aBNP Paribas Logs 13% Interim Profit Growth as Revenue Rises
MT
01:22aBNP Paribas Delivers Second-Quarter Earnings Beat as Revenue Jumps
DJ
BNP Paribas profit beats estimate as bad loan provisions dip

07/29/2022 | 01:39am EDT
PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French bank BNP Paribas reported better-than-expected profit in the second quarter, after bad loan provisions dipped despite the economic slowdown and as businesses remained buoyant, particularly in its investment banking division.

France's biggest-listed lender said on Friday its net income rose 9.1% to 3.18 billion euros ($3.25 billion) year-on-year while an informal consensus circulating among analysts saw net income at only about 2.70 billion euros.

Across the group, revenue rose 8.5% to 12.78 billion euros and faster-than-operating expenses were up 7.6% at 7.72 billion euros.

The cost of risk, which reflects the money set aside for failing loans, stood at 789 million euros, about 100 million below average expectations, while the bank stressed its "prudent risk management" in a statement.

Activity grew across business lines, with the unit home to retail banking up 11.1% while investment banking also shone with a 10.6% rise.

BNP's revenue in fixed-income, currency and commodities trading rose by 14.8% in the second quarter, while equity trading revenue gained 16.1%.

Shares of the French bank have underperformed European banks so far in 2022, losing about 26.5% of their value, against 22% for the sector's index.

European banks this week offered flashes of surprisingly good news on profits, with investors on the lookout for signs that a weaker economy, surging inflation and the war in Ukraine could hit their outlook.

Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected 51% rise in second-quarter profit as investment banking revenues rose, while UBS posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as turmoil in financial markets hurt its wealth management businesses.

($1 = 0.9790 euros)

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 0.76% 44.7 Real-time Quote.-26.44%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 3.55% 8.341 Delayed Quote.-24.30%
UBS GROUP AG 2.29% 14.96 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 48 878 M 49 668 M 49 668 M
Net income 2022 11 252 M 11 434 M 11 434 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,93x
Yield 2022 9,03%
Capitalization 55 142 M 56 033 M 56 033 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 44,70 €
Average target price 67,52 €
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-26.44%56 033
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%337 953
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.11%269 903
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%221 003
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.71%165 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 712