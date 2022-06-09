Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-09 am EDT
51.19 EUR   -1.71%
12:30pCIBC expands U.S. energy investment banking team with addition of four directors
RE
09:10aBNP PARIBAS : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
04:20aEni challenges slower IPO trend with plans for green energy listing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CIBC expands U.S. energy investment banking team with addition of four directors

06/09/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is expanding its energy, infrastructure and transition (EIT) investment banking team in the United States with the addition of four directors, according to an internal memo shared on Thursday.

Rutuja Jagtap has joined Canada's fifth-biggest bank as executive director in New York from Mizuho, where she covered renewables and energy transition.

Neil Davids, David Janashvili and David Yeh have joined as managing directors, the former two from BNP Paribas and Canaccord Genuity, also in New York. Yeh, a climate investor and a senior advisor in President Barack Obama's administration, will be based in San Francisco.

The expansion comes as investment banks and other firms in the U.S. slow hiring https://www.businessinsider.com/wall-street-hiring-freeze-layoffs-investment-banks-IPO-stall-2022-5 as concerns about inflation and a tight labour market.

CIBC last month missed analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit, in part due to higher expenses driven by spending on strategic initiatives, including in the U.S., and employee compensation, but the bank has said the spending is expected to moderate in the second half.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -1.71% 51.19 Real-time Quote.-14.30%
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. -0.09% 10.75 Delayed Quote.-28.65%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE -0.83% 69.48 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
All news about BNP PARIBAS
12:30pCIBC expands U.S. energy investment banking team with addition of four directors
RE
09:10aBNP PARIBAS : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
04:20aEni challenges slower IPO trend with plans for green energy listing
RE
03:52aBNP PARIBAS : AGM 2022 - Quorum breakdown
PU
06/08China shares, Hang Seng rise to two-month highs on recovery hopes
RE
06/08BNP PARIBAS : 2021 Integrated report
PU
06/08BNP PARIBAS : Communique AMF CP. CP22845438
PU
06/08BNP PARIBAS : Communique AMF CP. CP22845435
PU
06/08China shares rise to two-month high on demand recovery hopes
RE
06/08Satellite Group SES Prices $801 Million Eurobond Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 48 705 M 52 298 M 52 298 M
Net income 2022 10 665 M 11 452 M 11 452 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,92x
Yield 2022 7,61%
Capitalization 64 246 M 68 986 M 68 986 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 52,08 €
Average target price 67,71 €
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-14.30%68 986
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.86%375 942
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.33%289 161
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%237 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.63%181 627
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.23%169 163