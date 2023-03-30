Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:42 2023-03-30 am EDT
54.53 EUR   +2.17%
03:11pCellnex close to hiring adviser as activist TCI pushes for change -sources
RE
02:39pFrench banks defeat NY lawsuit by family of Cuban bank seized by Castro
RE
12:04pUpbeat Economic Sentiment, Lower German Inflation Drive French Stocks Higher
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cellnex close to hiring adviser as activist TCI pushes for change -sources

03/30/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A telecom antenna of Spains telecom infrastructure company Cellnex is seen in Madrid

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain's Cellnex is close to hiring an adviser to help tackle demands made by hedge fund TCI, which has urged the company to reshuffle its board, sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

BNP Paribas SA, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which have advised the company in the past, are contenders for the role, the people said, requesting anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

A final decision has not been taken and Cellnex could still choose not to hire an adviser, the sources added.

Representatives of Cellnex, BNP, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan declined to comment.

Through a series of deals and fund raisings arranged by the three banks, Cellnex has become the largest European phone mast operator, with more than 130,000 masts in 12 countries.

TCI holds 9% of Cellnex, including 5.9% in derivatives.

The hedge fund's founder Christopher Hohn wrote to Cellnex's board earlier in March urging the company to accelerate the search for a new CEO. He also called for the removal of non-executive chairman Bertrand Kan and directors Peter Shore and Alexandra Reich from the board.

The board partially met the requests earlier this week, replacing Kan with Anne Bouverot as chair. However, Kan and the other directors maintained their position as board members.

Cellnex's expansion came to an abrupt halt last year when the company switched to a more conservative strategy focused on debt management in an effort to improve its credit rating after losing almost half of its market value in 14 months.

Cellnex said in January that CEO Tobias Martinez would step down on June 3. The company is looking for a new CEO, with former Telecom Italia head Marco Patuano among the candidates, Spanish newspaper Expansion has reported.

The company has said it is open to considering the sale of minority stakes in some of its subsidiaries to add value and achieve an investment grade credit rating.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Amy-Jo Crowley; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Andres Gonzalez and Amy-Jo Crowley


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 2.17% 54.53 Real-time Quote.0.23%
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. 0.65% 35.6 Delayed Quote.14.39%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.28% 0.3018 Delayed Quote.37.77%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 0.05% 320.99 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
All news about BNP PARIBAS
03:11pCellnex close to hiring adviser as activist TCI pushes for change -sources
RE
02:39pFrench banks defeat NY lawsuit by family of Cuban bank seized by Castro
RE
12:04pUpbeat Economic Sentiment, Lower German Inflation Drive French Stocks Higher
MT
09:42aAnalysis-After extraordinary rally, bonds' fate now with bank stability and inflation
RE
07:19aGlobal derivatives industry defends CDS after banking blow-ups
RE
06:19aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen -2-
DJ
03/29TRADING UPDATE: Panthera raises funds, AdEPT takeover clears hurdle
AN
03/29Greece Issues EUR2.5 Billion in New Five-Year Government Bonds -- Update
DJ
03/29Greece Issues EUR2.5 Billion in New Five-Year Government Bonds
DJ
03/29Bnp Paribas : AGM 2023 - Convening notice
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 156 M 54 335 M 54 335 M
Net income 2022 10 506 M 11 381 M 11 381 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,67x
Yield 2022 7,50%
Capitalization 67 260 M 73 348 M 72 863 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 53,37 €
Average target price 74,95 €
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS0.23%71 313
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.89%380 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.44%229 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%224 014
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 472
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.95%143 416
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer