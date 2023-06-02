Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:29:14 2023-06-02 am EDT
56.06 EUR   +2.92%
09:15aCo-head of electronic equities at BNP Paribas leaving for a rival -sources
RE
06:59aKBR Signs Private Agreement to Repurchase $100 Million, 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
MT
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Co-head of electronic equities at BNP Paribas leaving for a rival -sources

06/02/2023 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of BNP Paribas in Nantes

LONDON (Reuters) - Torsten Schoeneborn, global co-head of electronic equities and portfolio trading at BNP Paribas, is leaving the firm for another bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Schoeneborn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on LinkedIn. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm where he is moving to.

Schoeneborn joined BNP Paribas from Deutsche Bank, after the French lender acquired its rival's prime finance business in a deal first announced in 2019.

The deal involved the transfer of some 900 people from Deutsche Bank to BNP Paribas, and was completed at the end of 2021.

Ashley Wilson, global head of prime services at BNP Paribas, who worked on the integration of the two business units, in September reversed a decision to leave the French bank, Reuters reported.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White, editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 2.92% 56.06 Real-time Quote.2.29%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 2.19% 9.786 Delayed Quote.-9.54%
All news about BNP PARIBAS
09:15aCo-head of electronic equities at BNP Paribas leaving for a rival -sources
RE
06:59aKBR Signs Private Agreement to Repurchase $100 Million, 2.50% Convertible Senior Notes ..
MT
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
03:51aVodafone Closes Tender Offers for Capital Securities due 2078, 2079
MT
06/01Italgas launches EUR500 million bond issue
AN
06/01Bnp Paribas : Code of tax conduct
PU
06/01Bnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23912704
PU
06/01Bnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23912691
PU
06/01Van Lanschot Kempen Issues EUR500 Million Soft Bullet Covered Bond
MT
05/31EU to Tighten Default Swap Reporting Rules on Eight Large Banks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 47 667 M 51 178 M 51 178 M
Net income 2023 11 395 M 12 234 M 12 234 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,64x
Yield 2023 7,85%
Capitalization 66 185 M - 71 059 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 54,47 €
Average target price 76,27 €
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS2.29%71 059
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.20%402 048
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%230 414
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.12%221 383
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.64%161 199
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.58%150 314
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer