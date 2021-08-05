Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Credit Agricole's profit doubles even as investment banking lags

08/05/2021 | 07:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A logo of Credit Agricole is seen outside a bank office in Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - Credit Agricole reported a two-fold rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as an improving economy prompted it to set aside less funds to cover bad loans, although shares fell as the French lender lagged rivals in corporate and investment banking.

Unprecedented government support across Europe has helped borrowers keep up repayments despite the problems caused by the health crisis, allowing banks to shield profits and lower provisions.

Credit Agricole, France's second-largest listed bank, said its net income rose to 1.97 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the second quarter from 954 million euros a year earlier.

Its cost of risk - a reflection of provisions against loan loss - was down by 66.8%, while revenue rose 18.8%.

However, the corporate and investment banking (CIB) business was a sore spot as revenue fell 13.7% in the quarter, led by a 28.3% drop in fixed income, currency and commodities trading on lower volatility in the market.

That compares with a 24.5% rise in CIB revenue at Societe Generale and a 9.9% drop at BNP Paribas.

"CIB is weaker than peers. It's not as good," a Paris-based trader said.

Shares in Credit Agricole reversed gains to trade about 1% lower at 0841 GMT.

Asked about the outlook on provisions, Credit Agricole Chief Executive Philippe Brassac told reporters he was confident for the second half, but declined to provide an estimate.

"The state takes action. It does it efficiently. This gives a safer risk paradigm for banks," Brassac said.

In the second quarter, the euro zone economy grew faster than expected, emerging from a pandemic-induced recession, while the easing of coronavirus restrictions drove inflation past the European Central Bank (ECB)'s 2% target in July.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, when lockdowns brought economic activity close to a standstill, GDP jumped 13.7%. In France, an initial forecast by the national statistics office last week showed the economy grew 0.9% in the quarter.

Credit Agricole said it booked a 258 million euros exceptional gain in the second quarter on badwill following the acquisition of Italian lender Creval earlier this year.

The lender also said it had applied to the ECB for a second share buyback of up to 500 million euros in the fourth quarter.

Last month, the European central bank said it would lift restrictions on dividend and share buybacks beyond September, withdrawing a crisis measure that forced banks to retain capital during the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8449 euros)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Additional reporting by Blandine Henault; Editing by Uttaresh.V, Barbara Lewis and Anil D'Silva)

By Matthieu Protard


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.58% 51.71 Real-time Quote.20.66%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. -1.90% 11.742 Real-time Quote.15.99%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -1.19% 26.875 Real-time Quote.59.82%
All news about BNP PARIBAS
07:51aCredit Agricole's profit doubles even as investment banking lags
RE
02:29aBNP PARIBAS : Berenberg remains Neutral
MD
01:07aBNP PARIBAS : France's Credit Agricole posts profit rebound as provisions drop
RE
08/04CLIMATE AND BIODIVERSITY IN 2021 : reviewing the year's commitments so far
PU
08/04BNP PARIBAS : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
08/04BNP PARIBAS : China grants BNP Paribas custodian licence for foreign investor sc..
RE
08/03BNP PARIBAS : French bank BPCE rebounds with lower provisions
RE
08/03BNP PARIBAS : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/03SocGen's turnaround plan on track as it ups revenue forecast
RE
08/02BNP PARIBAS : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 104 M 54 541 M 54 541 M
Net income 2021 8 464 M 10 013 M 10 013 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 6,81%
Capitalization 64 964 M 76 890 M 76 853 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 193 319
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 52,01 €
Average target price 63,04 €
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS20.66%76 890
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.02%451 929
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.26%322 038
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%238 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.92%189 511
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.94%185 576