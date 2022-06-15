Log in
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
06:53 2022-06-15 am EDT
48.53 EUR   +2.51%
04:44aBNP Paribas Wealth Management - AGRIFRANCE publishes its annual publication on the French rural land market.
AQ
04:23aBNP PARIBAS : Communique AMF CP. CP22846683
PU
06/14UniCredit hires former MPS, Nexi executive as No.2 for digital
RE
Credit Suisse reinforces UK investment banking team with two hires - memo

06/15/2022 | 06:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva,

LONDON (Reuters) - Switzerland's second-largest bank Credit Suisse has hired two managing directors from JP Morgan and BNP Paribas to reinforce its UK investment banking and capital markets team.

Jasper Reiser and Dimitri Reading-Picopoulos will join Credit Suisse in London, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson. Both will start in their role in September.

They will report to Jonathan Grundy and Antonia Rowan, UK Investment Banking and Corporate Broking co-heads at the Swiss lender.

Credit Suisse - which last year lost most of its financial institutions group (FIG) team to competitors - has also recently reinforced its Iberia team with the appointment of Nacho Moreno from Barclays.

Reiser will join Credit Suisse from BNP Paribas where he has worked for more than 11 years, most recently in the EMEA Private Placements team. He will be responsible for the coverage strategy around private high-growth companies valued at more than $1 billion, known as 'unicorns'.

Reading-Picopoulos' latest role was with JP Morgan as Head of EMEA Metals and Mining within the Natural Resources team.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 3.79% 162.68 Delayed Quote.-16.36%
BNP PARIBAS 2.49% 48.525 Real-time Quote.-22.11%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.51% 5.876 Delayed Quote.-33.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 48 691 M 50 731 M 50 731 M
Net income 2022 10 658 M 11 105 M 11 105 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,39x
Yield 2022 8,37%
Capitalization 58 393 M 60 839 M 60 839 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 47,34 €
Average target price 67,68 €
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-22.11%60 839
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-19.44%147 546