    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-12-07 am EST
52.00 EUR   -0.88%
Financials Down Amid Further Yield-Curve Inversion -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Europe's BNP Paribas appoints senior executives to Global Markets Americas division
RE
Analysis-EU avoids sledgehammer to crack euro clearing nut - for now
RE
Financials Down Amid Further Yield-Curve Inversion -- Financials Roundup

12/07/2022 | 05:23pm EST
Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell as the yield curve inverted further.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit a three-month low, suggesting worsening expectations for U.S. economic growth.

The inversion of the yield curve has spooked stock investors, said one strategist. "After all, in the 1960-to-date era, an inverted yield curve has a nearly perfect record in forecasting a recession within two years," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group, in a note to clients.

The Securities and Exchange Commission plans to issue four proposals next week to make the stock market more efficient for small investors, a key element of Chair Gary Gensler's policy agenda for Wall Street.

One brokerage said hopes of a shift in European Central Bank interest-rate policy at next week's meeting were likely unfounded. "We are not expecting a 'dovish downshift,'" said analysts at brokerage BNP Paribas, in a note to clients.

"For starters, we think the Governing Council will emphasise that the tightening cycle has further to go, despite arriving at the likely internal assessment of 'neutral' - we continue to see a terminal rate of 3%." 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-22 1722ET

Financials
Sales 2022 50 070 M 52 534 M 52 534 M
Net income 2022 13 031 M 13 673 M 13 673 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,25x
Yield 2022 7,86%
Capitalization 64 754 M 67 941 M 67 941 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 52,00 €
Average target price 67,69 €
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-13.67%68 722
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.04%385 980
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.83%264 740
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.27%209 258
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.55%165 375
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%154 600