    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
11:26 2022-09-15 am EDT
50.36 EUR   +0.22%
03:52aPOLL : South African Reserve Bank to hike rate 75 bps to 6.25% on Sept. 22
RE
01:24aSouth African Reserve Bank to hike rate 75 bps to 6.25% on Sept. 22
RE
12:25aBLOOMBERG : European State Aids for Energy Companies Indirectly Preventing Bank Defaults
MT
Financials Up Alongside Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup

09/15/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose alongside Treasury yields.

Credit markets are set for another leg down, as the likelihood of a recession has yet to be reflected in spreads between high-risk debt and Treasurys, said strategists at brokerage BNP Paribas, in a note to clients.

"Higher rates for longer mean tight credit conditions -- the same rates but weaker growth," said the BNP strategists.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said cryptocurrencies and intermediaries that allow holders to "stake" their coins might pass a key test used by courts to determine whether an asset is a security. Known as the Howey test, it examines whether an asset is bought by investors hoping to earn a return based on the efforts of others. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1720ET

Financials
Sales 2022 49 967 M 49 942 M 49 942 M
Net income 2022 12 585 M 12 578 M 12 578 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,94x
Yield 2022 8,35%
Capitalization 62 125 M 62 094 M 62 094 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 50,36 €
Average target price 66,57 €
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-17.31%61 989
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.67%340 530
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.87%272 154
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-12.95%211 207
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.80%164 163
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 587