  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:17 2022-06-13 am EDT
47.43 EUR   -2.42%
03:03aFrench bank shares fall as Macron comes under pressure in parliament vote
RE
12:51aBNP PARIBAS : Irish Construction PMI Falls MoM In May As New Orders Slow
MT
06/12China's New Renminbi Loans Rebound Sharper Than Expected in May
MT
French bank shares fall as Macron comes under pressure in parliament vote

06/13/2022 | 03:03am EDT
PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares in France's biggest banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole <CAGR.PA, fell on Monday after the first round of the French parliamentary elections showed President Emmanuel Macron under pressure from opponents.

Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and SocGen all fell by between 2.4-2.7% in early session trading.

Macron's centrist Ensemble camp held a razor-thin edge over its main left-wing rival, according to results after Sunday's first round.

"In the first round, exit polls indicate that President Emmanuel Macron is at risk of losing his outright majority after a strong showing by the left-wing alliance in the first round of the country’s parliamentary election ... So a nervy wait ahead of the second round," wrote Deutsche Bank in a research note.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -2.35% 47.425 Real-time Quote.-20.03%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. -2.87% 8.969 Real-time Quote.-26.46%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.92% 9.223 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -3.66% 22.48 Real-time Quote.-22.69%
Financials
Sales 2022 48 705 M 51 252 M 51 252 M
Net income 2022 10 665 M 11 223 M 11 223 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,53x
Yield 2022 8,16%
Capitalization 59 953 M 63 089 M 63 089 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 48,60 €
Average target price 67,71 €
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-20.03%63 089
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.50%351 124
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.44%267 247
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.41%238 792
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 793
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-17.63%151 965