French bank shares fall as Macron comes under pressure in parliament vote

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares in France's biggest banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole <CAGR.PA, fell on Monday after the first round of the French parliamentary elections showed President Emmanuel Macron under pressure from opponents.

Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and SocGen all fell by between 2.4-2.7% in early session trading.

Macron's centrist Ensemble camp held a razor-thin edge over its main left-wing rival, according to results after Sunday's first round.

"In the first round, exit polls indicate that President Emmanuel Macron is at risk of losing his outright majority after a strong showing by the left-wing alliance in the first round of the country’s parliamentary election ... So a nervy wait ahead of the second round," wrote Deutsche Bank in a research note.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair)