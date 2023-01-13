Advanced search
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:48:18 2023-01-13 am EST
59.12 EUR   -0.94%
French central bank suggests raising tax free "Livret A" savings rate to 3%

01/13/2023 | 07:10am EST
Facade of the Bank of France

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Livret A bank savings rate - held by millions of customers across the country - should be raised to 3% from 2%, the country's national central bank said on Friday.

The rate, which determines the guaranteed and tax-free returns consumers obtain for placing a limited amount of money into a special account managed by their personal bank, will still be well below France's current headline inflation rate of 6.7%.

Top officials including Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had recently flagged the move, citing the changing macro-economic environment and recent interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank.

Le Maire is expected to follow the central bank's recommendation and confirm the move later on Friday.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -0.96% 59.12 Real-time Quote.12.08%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. -0.80% 10.438 Real-time Quote.7.03%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -1.91% 24.38 Real-time Quote.5.79%
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
Financials
Sales 2022 50 212 M 54 313 M 54 313 M
Net income 2022 11 881 M 12 851 M 12 851 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,50x
Yield 2022 6,95%
Capitalization 74 318 M 80 387 M 80 387 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 59,68 €
Average target price 69,22 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS12.08%80 387
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%409 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.08%276 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%163 203
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 234