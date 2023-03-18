Advanced search
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:39:58 2023-03-17 pm EDT
51.68 EUR   -1.95%
07:42aGoldman Sachs cuts outlook for European bank debt over Credit Suisse crisis
RE
06:37aBnp Paribas : Communique AMF CP. CP23889945
PU
03/17Documents show BNP approached Dutch state to buy ABN last Summer -media
RE
Goldman Sachs cuts outlook for European bank debt over Credit Suisse crisis

03/18/2023 | 07:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above their booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has cut its recommendation on exposure to European bank debt to neutral from overweight, saying a lack of clarity on Credit Suisse's future path would put pressure on the broader sector in the region.

Credit Suisse was thrown a $54 billion lifeline by the Swiss central bank on Thursday to shore up liquidity after a slump in its shares and bonds intensified fears about a global banking crisis.

"The Swiss National Bank's decision to provide Credit Suisse with significant and inexpensive liquidity fell short of stabilising sentiment in both the equity and credit markets," Goldman Sachs analyst Lotfi Karoui wrote in a note to clients dated March 17.

Relative to 15 years ago, the sector's fundamentals were stronger and the global systemic linkages weaker - a trend that greatly limited the risk of a potential vicious circle of counterparty credit losses, Karoui noted.

"However, a more forceful policy response is likely needed to bring some stability."

Goldman Sachs initiated its overweight recommendation on European bank debt in mid-January.

Credit Suisse Group AG entered a make-or-break weekend after some rivals grew cautious in their dealings with the bank and regulators urged it to pursue a deal with Swiss rival UBS AG.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.00% 0.6182 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
BNP PARIBAS -1.95% 51.68 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 0.20% 1.12703 Delayed Quote.0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.40% 0.67367 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI / SWISS FRANC (CNY/CHF) -0.30% 0.134394 Delayed Quote.0.60%
COMMERZBANK AG -3.47% 9.188 Delayed Quote.3.98%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -8.01% 1.86 Delayed Quote.-32.71%
DANISH KRONE / SWISS FRANC (DKK/CHF) 0.00% 13.246 Delayed Quote.0.35%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -1.53% 9.334 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
EURO / SWISS FRANC (EUR/CHF) 0.09% 0.98708 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
HONGKONG-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (HKD/CHF) -0.36% 11.7946 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / SWISS FRANC (INR/CHF) -0.29% 0.011221 Delayed Quote.0.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.48% 0.6984 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (NZD/CHF) 0.00% 0.5779 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
RUSSIAN ROUBLE / SWISS FRANC (RUB/CHF) -0.70% 0.012019 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
SINGAPORE-DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (SGD/CHF) 0.00% 0.6887 Delayed Quote.0.41%
SWEDISH KRONA / SWISS FRANC (SEK/CHF) -0.39% 0.088115 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
UBS GROUP AG -1.16% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
US DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (USD/CHF) -0.38% 0.9257 Delayed Quote.0.53%
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
Financials
Sales 2022 50 156 M 53 466 M 53 466 M
Net income 2022 10 506 M 11 199 M 11 199 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,46x
Yield 2022 7,74%
Capitalization 63 745 M 67 951 M 67 951 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 51,68 €
Average target price 74,30 €
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-2.95%67 951
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.18%370 304
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%223 967
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.00%222 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.70%165 208
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.55%142 623