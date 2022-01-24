Instagram star Chiara Ferragni seeks investor to expand abroad

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Italian Instagram star Chiara
Ferragni has mandated BNP Paribas to find a new investor to help
grow her fashion brand internationally, one of her financial
backers said on Monday.
Lorenzo Castelli of venture capital Alchimia Investments,
which has a 40% stake in Ferragni's company Fenice, said private
equity firms, family offices and industrial players were being
sounded out for a possible investment.
"We have started the process in the past days and expect to
close a deal before the summer", Castelli, who co-founded
Alchimia, said in a phone interview, without disclosing details.
"A new investor can help implement the new business plan and
move the company to the next stage."
Ferragni, 34, is Italy's top fashion influencer with almost
26 million followers on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/chiaraferragni/?hl=it.
Ferragni became popular with the launch of her fashion blog
theblondesalad.com in 2009. She later launched her namesake
brand, which includes clothing, shoes and makeup.
She told Corriere della Sera daily and WWD on Monday that
Fenice, which owns all the licenses and operations of her brand,
would double its core profit to 2.4 million euros this year.
Ferragni has a 32.5% stake in Fenice, with a third Italian
investor owning the rest.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and
Richard Chang)