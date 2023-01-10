Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:40 2023-01-10 am EST
58.35 EUR   -1.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Israel sells $2 bln of 10-year green bonds at 95 bps over U.S. Treasuries

01/10/2023 | 05:34pm EST
JERUSALEM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Israel sold $2 billion of 10-year "green" bonds in an international bond offering, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The bonds, it said, were sold at 95 basis points over the benchmark U.S. government bond yield and received $12 billion of demand from some 200 investors in 35 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, and Citi underwrote the offering.

Israel, the ministry said, became the 24th country that has sold "green" bonds, typically sold to finance ecologically friendly projects. The ministry noted this highlighted Israel's efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

"The green bond issuance supports the government's debt management strategy, and in particular the diversification of funding sources and the expansion of the investor base," said Gil Cohen, senior deputy to the Accountant General, noting the issue took place despite uncertainty in capital markets.

"The results of the issuance indicates confidence in the Israeli economy on the part of major global investors," Cohen added.

Israel previously tapped global markets in 2020, prior to the coronavirus pandemic when the country raised $3 billion in 10- and 30-year bonds at 200 basis points over Treasuries. In 2020 it also sold $1 billion of 100-year bonds, or “century bonds”, in international markets as part of a record $5 billion fund-raising to help cope with the health crisis. (Reporting by Emily Rose and Steven Scheer; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.59% 171.6 Delayed Quote.8.89%
BNP PARIBAS -1.14% 58.35 Real-time Quote.10.84%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 212 M 53 933 M 53 933 M
Net income 2022 12 065 M 12 959 M 12 959 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,11x
Yield 2022 7,11%
Capitalization 72 662 M 78 047 M 78 047 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 58,35 €
Average target price 69,27 €
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS10.84%78 986
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.86%402 934
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.32%271 880
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%218 259
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.25%161 991
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.66%161 527