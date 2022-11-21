Advanced search
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:25 2022-11-21 am EST
53.11 EUR   -0.38%
05:27aJP Morgan remains world's biggest systemically important bank
RE
12:46aSpain's Merlin Properties Secures $678 Million Of Green Corporate Financing
MT
11/20Lygend Resources Seeks Up to $593 Million in Hong Kong IPO
MT
JP Morgan remains world's biggest systemically important bank

11/21/2022 | 05:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - JP Morgan remains the world's most systemically important bank according to the latest rankings of top banks from the G20's Financial Stability Board published on Monday.

The FSB began the annual rankings after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, requiring the world's biggest lenders to hold an extra buffer of capital, calibrated across five 'buckets'.

JP Morgan remains in bucket 2 - there is still nobody in the top category with most capital requirements.

"The 30 banks on the list remain the same as the 2021 list. Within the list, one bank has moved to a higher bucket, Bank of America has moved from bucket 2 to bucket 3, and two banks have moved to a lower bucket," the FSB said in a statement.

"China Construction Bank moves to bucket 2 to bucket 1 and BNP Paribas moves from bucket 3 to bucket 2".

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Marc Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.05% 37.19 Delayed Quote.-16.41%
BNP PARIBAS -0.38% 53.11 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
Financials
Sales 2022 50 071 M 51 887 M 51 887 M
Net income 2022 13 069 M 13 543 M 13 543 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,28x
Yield 2022 7,67%
Capitalization 66 386 M 68 794 M 68 794 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 53,31 €
Average target price 67,01 €
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-12.28%68 794
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.48%392 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.41%298 354
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 629
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.08%177 188
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.48%145 836