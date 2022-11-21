JP Morgan remains world's biggest systemically important bank

The FSB began the annual rankings after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, requiring the world's biggest lenders to hold an extra buffer of capital, calibrated across five 'buckets'.

JP Morgan remains in bucket 2 - there is still nobody in the top category with most capital requirements.

"The 30 banks on the list remain the same as the 2021 list. Within the list, one bank has moved to a higher bucket, Bank of America has moved from bucket 2 to bucket 3, and two banks have moved to a lower bucket," the FSB said in a statement.

"China Construction Bank moves to bucket 2 to bucket 1 and BNP Paribas moves from bucket 3 to bucket 2".

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Marc Jones)