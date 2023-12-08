Kropz PLC - South Africa-focused phosphate producer and developer - Says it has now made final drawdowns on its bridge loan for ZAR20 million, around GBP841,039, and ZAR7.5 million. In September, Kropz said Kropz Elandsfontein (Pty) Ltd and The ARC Fund have agreed to a ZAR250 million. It said the loan facility to meet immediate and additional near-term funding requirements at Elandsfontein. The facility will be used to progresses commercial sales, and also to meet Elandsfontein's interest and capital payment obligations to BNP Paribas SA. In November, it entered into a new conditional convertible equity facility of up to ZAR550 million.
Current stock price: 1.68 pence, up 22% on Friday
12-month change: down 61%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
