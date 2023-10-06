Producers of metals and other raw materials rose after an acceleration in U.S. job growth that caught investors by surprise.

U.S. employers added 336,000 employees, eclipsing economists' estimates, and surpassing the 227,000 added a month earlier.

"The September jobs report was unequivocally strong, with hiring handily surpassing the upper bound of the consensus forecast range -- and substantial upward revisions confirm additional residual strength," said strategists at brokerage BNP Paribas.

"The magnitude of the upward surprise is sufficient to put a question mark on the long, steady deceleration in payrolls we have been focused on for much of this year."

