Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-12-16 am EST
52.54 EUR   +1.68%
04:12pRegulators find deficiencies in Credit Suisse resolution plan, shortcomings in BNP Paribas plan
RE
04:00pFed and fdic identify shortcoming in bnp paribas resolution plan…
RE
01:01pBank of Montreal raises C$2.6 billion in share sale to boost capital buffer
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regulators find deficiencies in Credit Suisse resolution plan, shortcomings in BNP Paribas plan

12/16/2022 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified two deficiencies in Credit Suisse's so-called "living will" that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy related to the bank's U.S. governance and cash flow forecasting.

Banking regulators also identified a shortcoming, which is not as severe as a deficiency, in BNP Paribas' resolution plan connected to the continuity in resolution of its securities repurchase agreement activity for the bank's U.S. operations.

Last month, the Fed and FDIC also said Citigroup Inc must remediate its living will, saying problems with the bank's data governance could adversely affect its ability to produce timely and accurate data during a period of financial stress.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.26% 0.6687 Delayed Quote.-5.55%
BNP PARIBAS 1.68% 52.54 Real-time Quote.-14.97%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.27% 1.21584 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.29% 0.73008 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.61% 44.35 Delayed Quote.-23.86%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.18% 2.825 Delayed Quote.-66.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.47% 1.05867 Delayed Quote.-6.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012091 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.60% 0.6379 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
All news about BNP PARIBAS
04:12pRegulators find deficiencies in Credit Suisse resolution plan, shortcomings in BNP Pari..
RE
04:00pFed and fdic identify shortcoming in bnp paribas resolution plan…
RE
01:01pBank of Montreal raises C$2.6 billion in share sale to boost capital buffer
RE
10:54aBank of Montreal Closes Offering of Common Shares
MT
12/15Fortuna Silver Mines Down as Upsizes Credit Facility to US$250 Million; National Bank N..
MT
12/15Risk Management Provider Acin Raises $24 Million in Funding from JPMorgan, Citigroup, O..
MT
12/15Fortuna Silver Mines Says Increased Credit Facility to US$250 Million; Down in US Pre-m..
MT
12/15North American Morning Briefing: Rough Start For -2-
DJ
12/15Barclays, BNP Paribas, Lloyds Consortium Joins Operational Risk Manager Acin's Funding ..
MT
12/15JPMorgan, Citi and BNP invest in risk management provider Acin
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 50 066 M 53 086 M 53 086 M
Net income 2022 13 032 M 13 819 M 13 819 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,30x
Yield 2022 7,78%
Capitalization 65 427 M 69 374 M 69 374 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 52,54 €
Average target price 67,70 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-14.97%68 436
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.75%381 610
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.59%254 873
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.95%207 494
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.09%157 640
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.52%152 067