  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37:52 2023-04-20 am EDT
58.85 EUR   -1.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Renault chooses banks for planned listing of electric car unit Ampere - source

04/20/2023 | 02:28pm EDT
French carmaker Renault's headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt

PARIS (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault has picked BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan among the investment banks slated to work on the planned listing of its electric car business, Ampere, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The three banks will act as joint global coordinators on the initial public offering (IPO) of Ampere, the source said.

Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Natixis and Societe Generale will act as joint bookrunners, the source said, adding that Mediobanca will be the co-lead manager.

Bloomberg was first to report the names of the investment banks on Ampere's IPO.

Renault aims to list Ampere in Paris this year, depending on market conditions. Sources have said the unit could be valued at up to 10 billion euros ($10.96 billion).

Renault's management has not yet given a valuation for the unit, saying it was up to the market to do so.

The banks involved declined to comment or had no immediate comment. Renault declined to comment on the names or roles of the banks picked for the planned listing.

($1 = 0.9121 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi,; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Mathieu Rosemain in Paris and Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro in London; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS -1.26% 58.85 Real-time Quote.11.92%
CITIGROUP INC. -1.57% 49.64 Delayed Quote.11.43%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. -0.84% 9.704 Delayed Quote.8.93%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.15% 90.29 Delayed Quote.6.39%
RENAULT -7.97% 33.7 Real-time Quote.17.09%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -1.24% 22.33 Real-time Quote.-3.71%
All news about BNP PARIBAS
Analyst Recommendations on BNP PARIBAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 48 205 M 52 839 M 52 839 M
Net income 2023 11 703 M 12 828 M 12 828 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,98x
Yield 2023 7,11%
Capitalization 73 246 M 80 340 M 80 287 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 59,60 €
Average target price 75,14 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lars Machenil Chief Financial Officer
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS11.92%80 287
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.31%413 981
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.24%239 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%233 775
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 447
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.30%158 959
