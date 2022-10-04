Advanced search
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:03 2022-10-04 am EDT
44.62 EUR   +1.69%
02:35aSocGen names Ducholet to lead new French retail banking unit
RE
02:10aFrench bank SocGen names Marie-Christine Ducholet as new French retail bank head
RE
10/03Bnp Paribas : Public Offer
PU
SocGen names Ducholet to lead new French retail banking unit

10/04/2022 | 02:35am EDT
Logo of Societe Generale outside a bank office in Nantes

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France's third-biggest bank, named Marie-Christine Ducholet as the head of its newly restructured French retail banking unit - an area targeted as a high priority for the bank and its new group chief executive.

The appointment of Ducholet, who joined SocGen in 1985, comes just a few days after SocGen appointed its investment banking boss Slawomir Krupa as group chief executive.

Krupa takes the helm of Societe Generale amid risks of a global recession and a crippling European energy crisis.

Like many rival European banks, SocGen has also struggled to restore profitability since the 2008 financial crisis.

Ducholet has worked in various roles at SocGen including in structured finance, real estate, commodities, equipment finance and investment banking.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BNP PARIBAS 1.57% 44.65 Real-time Quote.-27.79%
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. 1.68% 8.62 Real-time Quote.-32.56%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 2.26% 21.27 Real-time Quote.-31.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 50 004 M 49 193 M 49 193 M
Net income 2022 12 619 M 12 414 M 12 414 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,29x
Yield 2022 9,60%
Capitalization 54 131 M 53 252 M 53 252 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 43,88 €
Average target price 66,62 €
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-27.79%53 252
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.01%307 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.12%242 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%205 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.34%152 556
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.93%146 489