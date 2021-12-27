Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Staff at BNP's Italian bank stage first strike since 1990s

12/27/2021 | 11:53am EST
The logo of BNL (Bnp group Paribas) bank is seen in Naples

MILAN (Reuters) - Workers at BNL, the Italian arm of French banking group BNP Paribas, went on strike for the first time since the 1990s on Monday in protest at back office and IT staff cuts.

Italian banking unions said the strike was "a great success", adding that take-up had been solid. Official figures were not available and a BNL representative had no comment.

"The bank's internal offices were completely deserted and remained closed as did most branches," Fabi, First-Cisl, Fisac-Cgil, Uilca and Unisin said in a joint statement.

Workers are protesting against BNL's decision to use external providers for IT and back office services, a move that unions said affects 90 out of a total of 11,500 BNL employees in its central offices and around 700 branches across Italy.

Unions have also voiced grievances about BNL's sale to Worldline of an 80% stake in its card payment processing business Axepta Italy.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
