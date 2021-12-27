Staff at BNP's Italian bank stage first strike since 1990s

Italian banking unions said the strike was "a great success", adding that take-up had been solid. Official figures were not available and a BNL representative had no comment.

"The bank's internal offices were completely deserted and remained closed as did most branches," Fabi, First-Cisl, Fisac-Cgil, Uilca and Unisin said in a joint statement.

Workers are protesting against BNL's decision to use external providers for IT and back office services, a move that unions said affects 90 out of a total of 11,500 BNL employees in its central offices and around 700 branches across Italy.

Unions have also voiced grievances about BNL's sale to Worldline of an 80% stake in its card payment processing business Axepta Italy.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Alexander Smith)