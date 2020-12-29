Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BNP Paribas    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

The banking jobs: cybersecurity, protecting against evolving digital threats

12/29/2020 | 03:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. The banking jobs: cybersecurity, protecting against evolving digital threats
The banking jobs: cybersecurity, protecting against evolving digital threats
  • Malie CombsCybersecurity Manager
  • Bank of the west, Nebraska
  • 29.12.2020

The teams tasked with securing our bank and customer data against an ever-evolving threat landscape need curiosity, dedication and drive. Malie Combs, Cybersecurity Manager at Bank of the West in Omaha, Nebraska, USA, gives us a glimpse into this complex modern 'warzone'.

Category

Show more

What is cybersecurity and what is your role at BNP Paribas?

Malie Combs:Cybersecurity is the term we use for protecting the bank's environment, our data and the data that customers entrust to us. We protect it from outsiders who seek to profit from it. I find ways to prevent bad actors from taking advantage of any loopholes in our online environment, and therefore safeguard our customers' trust in the bank.

On a day-to-day level, that means monitoring data and detecting any anomaly that could signal malicious activity. For example, we monitor traffic, check for malware, and take remedial actions to remove or patch potential weaknesses. We have to be both proactive and reactive. We work closely with our team of 'white hats'[1], who discover vulnerabilities that we then monitor. Their work helps continuously improve the bank's ability to protect itself.

[1] White hats are 'good guy' hackers who test network security systems for possible vulnerabilities

How have the types of threats evolved in the last few years?

MC:The only secure computer is one that is switched off, or so they say. Threat levels are the same as they were three years ago but the nature of threats evolves constantly. This keeps the job engaging; there is always new information and therefore new threats. We have to stay very motivated to bring together vast amounts of information, learn about current threats and, in turn, learn how to protect the bank from them.

In short, building a picture of our threat landscape is a never-ending process. Once we have secured one vulnerable spot, we have to look around for the next one. We do not know who a bad actor is until we have investigated. It could be an individual or it could be a nation state actor, which would be at a much more serious scale.

the nature of threats evolves constantly
What kind of person is best suited to this line of work?

MC: When recruiting, I look for a person who has a real curiosity to dig into data. I have found that people who like puzzles are often great at cybersecurity. This job is like piecing together a picture of a threat from different pieces of data. You have to be able to analyze data and see with pinpoint accuracy where a threat is - and decide fast how to act. As a manager, I try to ensure no single person is solely accountable. That way, it becomes a team sport.

Where does the future of cybersecurity lie, and what does that imply for BNP Paribas?

MC: I think the cybersecurity battleground will become more automated.

We imagine hackers as isolated individuals behind a computer in a basement somewhere, but hacking is an industry, and it is always looking to become more efficient. I see us turning increasingly to automation and AI machine learning to help combat this. Within BNP Paribas, automation will help us to be more efficient when combined with continued human intervention. Overall, we need to see our ecosystem through a global lens and prepare for an AI vs. AI threat landscape.

I think the cybersecurity battleground will become more automated
BNP Paribas Woman in Cyber Network

Created in 2019 and already with 400 members across more than 14 countries, the WiC (Women in Cyber) network aims to promote functions related to IT (and more specifically cybersecurity) among women and empower women to develop their careers. Networking, mentoring, training, innovation … every means is available to promote better representation of women in this field.

Photos : ©Hero Images - monsitj - denisismagilov

Share this page !

  • WhatsApp
    Share this page on WhatsApp
  • LinkedIn
    Share this page with your network
  • Facebook
    Share with your friends
  • Messenger
    Share this page on Messenger
  • Twitter
    Tweet this page
  • Scoop It
    Share your content curation with Scoopit
  • Weibo
    Share this page on the first Chinese social network
  • Buffer
    No time? Read and share this page later with Buffer!
  • Pocket
    The convenient app to read this page at any time, even offline!
Show more social networks

Tools

Read more All news
The banking jobs: Cash Management

Cash management, a key business facilitator. It's little known to the general public, but cash...

Diane MonfortBelgium
04/06/2020
The banking jobs: UX designer

Two letters: 'U' for 'user' and 'X' for 'experience'. UX designers build the best possible...

João Nuno SamoraPortugal
25/06/2020
The banking jobs: the product owner, the essential leader in the digital era

Job titles are not always so straightforward. When it comes to the position of product owner,...

Lisa CabotSan Francisco
28/10/2020

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 08:16:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BNP PARIBAS
03:17aTHE BANKING JOBS : cybersecurity, protecting against evolving digital threats
PU
12/28BNP PARIBAS : Boosts Size, Cap of Two Swiss Exchange-listed Instruments
MT
12/24BPOST : to Sell 50% Stake in Banking Joint Venture to BNP Paribas
MT
12/23HEALTH AND CONSUMER CRISIS : Europeans remain cautious
PU
12/21BNP PARIBAS : Wealth Management presents its 10 investment themes for 2021
AQ
12/21BNP PARIBAS : Wealth Management presents its 10 investment themes for 2021
PU
12/21South Korea's SsangYong Motor files for receivership as it misses loan repaym..
RE
12/18PHILIPPE BORDENAVE : France's BNP Paribas could name two COOs to succeed Bordena..
RE
12/17BNP PARIBAS : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/165 YEARS AFTER THE PARIS AGREEMENT : the road to Zero Carbon
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 44 346 M 54 280 M 54 280 M
Net income 2020 6 579 M 8 052 M 8 052 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,55x
Yield 2020 5,32%
Capitalization 54 497 M 66 582 M 66 705 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 198 816
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 46,86 €
Last Close Price 43,63 €
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Denis Kessler Director
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS-17.41%66 582
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.67%379 562
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.93%259 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.67%255 643
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%185 311
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.53%162 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ