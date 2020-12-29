The banking jobs: cybersecurity, protecting against evolving digital threats

What is cybersecurity and what is your role at BNP Paribas? Malie Combs:Cybersecurity is the term we use for protecting the bank's environment, our data and the data that customers entrust to us. We protect it from outsiders who seek to profit from it. I find ways to prevent bad actors from taking advantage of any loopholes in our online environment, and therefore safeguard our customers' trust in the bank. On a day-to-day level, that means monitoring data and detecting any anomaly that could signal malicious activity. For example, we monitor traffic, check for malware, and take remedial actions to remove or patch potential weaknesses. We have to be both proactive and reactive. We work closely with our team of 'white hats'[1], who discover vulnerabilities that we then monitor. Their work helps continuously improve the bank's ability to protect itself. [1] White hats are 'good guy' hackers who test network security systems for possible vulnerabilities [1] White hats are 'good guy' hackers who test network security systems for possible vulnerabilities

How have the types of threats evolved in the last few years? MC:The only secure computer is one that is switched off, or so they say. Threat levels are the same as they were three years ago but the nature of threats evolves constantly. This keeps the job engaging; there is always new information and therefore new threats. We have to stay very motivated to bring together vast amounts of information, learn about current threats and, in turn, learn how to protect the bank from them. In short, building a picture of our threat landscape is a never-ending process. Once we have secured one vulnerable spot, we have to look around for the next one. We do not know who a bad actor is until we have investigated. It could be an individual or it could be a nation state actor, which would be at a much more serious scale.

What kind of person is best suited to this line of work? MC: When recruiting, I look for a person who has a real curiosity to dig into data. I have found that people who like puzzles are often great at cybersecurity. This job is like piecing together a picture of a threat from different pieces of data. You have to be able to analyze data and see with pinpoint accuracy where a threat is - and decide fast how to act. As a manager, I try to ensure no single person is solely accountable. That way, it becomes a team sport.

Where does the future of cybersecurity lie, and what does that imply for BNP Paribas? MC: I think the cybersecurity battleground will become more automated.

We imagine hackers as isolated individuals behind a computer in a basement somewhere, but hacking is an industry, and it is always looking to become more efficient. I see us turning increasingly to automation and AI machine learning to help combat this. Within BNP Paribas, automation will help us to be more efficient when combined with continued human intervention. Overall, we need to see our ecosystem through a global lens and prepare for an AI vs. AI threat landscape.