Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Motor Show cancelled as Japan faces another state of emergency

04/22/2021 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Passersby walk on the street at Shinjuku district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo will not host its motor show this year because of the global pandemic, organizers said on Thursday, underscoring Japan's struggle to contain both a resurgent outbreak and the widening economic fall-out.

The cancellation comes as the government is expected to issue a third state of emergency for Tokyo and a number of other prefectures that could last for about two weeks, according to media reports.

The halting of the auto show, a marquee event of the country's most important industry, is also likely to raise more questions about the government's insistence that the delayed Tokyo Olympics will go ahead this summer.

The chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Akio Toyoda, said the group felt it was difficult to provide a safe environment amid surging coronavirus cases. The show is normally held around late October to early November.

Such cancellations are bad news for an economy that, like many around the world, has been badly hit by the pandemic. Some analysts said another state of emergency could push Japan back into recession if retailers are asked to close during the Golden Week holidays, which start next week and run through early May.

"The risk of a double-dip recession has clearly heightened," said Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities. "The impact of imposing curbs on Tokyo and Osaka alone would be quite big."

Japan has so far avoided an explosive spread of the pandemic that has plagued many Western countries, with total cases so far at about 540,000 and a death toll of 9,707. But the latest rise in infections has stoked alarm, coming just three months before the planned start of the Tokyo Olympics and amid a sluggish vaccination roll-out.

Tokyo 2020 organizers said a policeman who worked with the Olympic torch relay in western Kagawa prefecture had tested positive for the virus.

STRONGER CURBS

With thousands of new cases resulting from highly infectious strains of the virus, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government will decide this week whether to declare the state of emergency for major parts of the country.

The governors of Tokyo's neighbouring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures will request the same emergency measures as the capital, the Nikkei newspaper reported. Four western prefectures are also seeking emergency measures, media have reported, bringing businesses in the large swathes of the country under tighter operating hours.

The government is considering imposing the curbs from April 25 to May 11, Jiji news agency reported. It is also expected to weigh stronger curbs than those issued last time in January, such as requests for department stores and other big retailers to close.

"We need to take stronger and more targeted steps than before including requests (for shops) to close," Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was quoted as saying by Kyodo news agency on Thursday.

Tokyo reported 861 new cases on Thursday, the most since Jan. 29 during the third wave of the pandemic and previous state of emergency. Osaka prefecture reported 1,167, down slightly from a record.

Japan's economy has emerged from last year's severe slump thanks to robust exports.

But analysts expect GDP to have shrunk in the first quarter due to the hit to consumption from the second emergency curbs that rolled out in January and say a second consecutive contraction in Q2 that would constitute a recession is possible.

"The timing is not good," as it would hit service spending during the spring leisure season, said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute, of the latest curbs.

Tsunoda cut his forecast for second-quarter GDP to a 0.5% quarter-on-quarter rise, half the previously projected pace.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Daniel Leussink, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Rocky Swift, Christopher Gallagher and Eimi Yamamitsu; Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Kentaro Sugiyama; Editing by Lincoln Feast, David Dolan and Kim Coghill)

By Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 2.38% 29188.17 Real-time Quote.6.03%
SHINKIN CENTRAL BANK -0.08% 237700 End-of-day quote.0.13%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.45% 8212 End-of-day quote.3.20%
All news about BNP PARIBAS
12:17aCELLNEX TELECOM S A  : Wraps Up $8.42 Billion Capital Raise To Fund Project Port..
MT
04/21Shinhan Bank Files for Singapore Listing of $500 Million Bonds Due 2026
MT
04/21AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC  : Final Terms
DJ
04/21Wall Street Flat Pre-Bell; Nasdaq Futures Red, Europe Higher, Asia Slumps
MT
04/21Asian Stock Markets Retreat Before Surging COVID-19 Rates
MT
04/21Hong Kong Hang Seng Declines 1.8% On COVID-19 Concerns
MT
04/21BNP PARIBAS  : joins the Net-Zero Banking Alliance launched by the UNEP
PU
04/20GOLDMAN SACHS  : Exane BNP Paribas Raises Price Target for Goldman Sachs to $340..
MT
04/20ECONOMIC OUTLOOK USA : a vigorous economic recovery
PU
04/20GEBERIT  : Exane BNP Paribas Lifts Price Target on Geberit, Downgrades Recommend..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 44 810 M 53 913 M 53 913 M
Net income 2021 6 894 M 8 294 M 8 294 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,38x
Yield 2021 5,84%
Capitalization 62 903 M 75 696 M 75 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 193 319
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 57,15 €
Last Close Price 50,36 €
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Philippe Bordenave Chief Operating Officer & Director
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS16.83%75 696
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.75%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.36%283 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%211 867
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.34%205 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ