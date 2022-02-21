Log in
UniCredit brings all Italian corporate services under one roof

02/21/2022 | 05:57pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of UniCredit bank is seen in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit is revamping its structure so that all domestic companies from small businesses to large multinationals are looked after by one division, Italy's second largest bank said on Monday.

UniCredit said the aim was to give smaller businesses access to products and services developed by its corporate solutions division, such as advisory or capital markets access.

The new streamlined structure will be led by Massimiliano Mastalia, who joined the group in November after previous roles at BNL, the Italian arm of BNP Paribas, and as co-founder of instant-lending fintech Prestatech.

Under the previous set-up, UniCredit's Italian corporate division served companies with revenues of at least 5 million euros ($5.7 million).

Smaller businesses belonged, like individuals, to the bank's retail division, while very large firms fell under the investment banking arm.

Italian companies are typically very small. Some 98% of firms have fewer than 10 staff.

Reporting to Mastalia, Francesco Iannella will lead the small business segment for companies with a turnover of up to 50 million euros.

Lucio Izzi will be in charge of companies with up to 1 billion euros in revenues as head of corporate. Marica Campilongo will be responsible for Unicredit's largest corporate clients.

"One of the priorities of the new corporate function led by Massimiliano Mastalia is to support innovation and the sustainable transformation of companies' business models," Unicredit said.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

( This story corrects Campilongo's first name in second last paragraph)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
