Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. BNP Paribas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNP   FR0000131104

BNP PARIBAS

(BNP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/10 06:24:00 am
56.39 EUR   +0.28%
06:18aVIVATECH 2021 : technology that serves the planet and society
PU
06/09Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk
RE
06/09Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VivaTech 2021: technology that serves the planet and society

06/10/2021 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  1. Home
  2. Innovation
  3. VivaTech 2021: technology that serves the planet and society
VivaTech 2021: technology that serves the planet and society
  • 10.06.2021

Due to health constraints, the 5th edition of Viva Technology, which will take place from 16 to 19 June, will be 'phygital'! A hybrid format combining physical and digital attendance with more than 500 exhibitors, including 200 start-ups, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, with strict observance of all health measures.

Best tweets of the moment
#VivaTech
Discover more tweets

Category

Show more
The Europe's leading global tech event

Europe's leading global tech event will be four-day fest to celebrate innovation in all its forms: three days reserved to professionals, and one to the general public on Saturday. In order to comply with the 5,000-person maximum capacity, the event will also be run on a digital platform enabling people to attend the thematic conferences on offer: digital transformation and start-up development remain the highlights of this edition.

125 countries will be represented and some emblematic personalities of International Tech - such as Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo, Sarah Joyce Franklin, CMO of Salesforce and Frédéric Mazzella, Founder and President of BLABLACAR - have already confirmed their 'virtual' presence for speeches and conferences.

.

Viva Technology 2021 to be held in the context of economic recovery

The 2020 edition had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, so the 2021 program is resolutely focused on the economic recovery at a European level: the role of tech in the fight against climate change and the issue of inclusion in the start-up universe.

Five major themes will be highlighted:

  • Tech for the Environment: a series of programmes to address the environmental challenges of the 21st century.
  • Tech for society: VivaTech will highlight start-ups that provide concrete solutions to major societal challenges (biodiversity, employment, training, etc.).
  • 'Tech to Watch': presentation of the latest innovations and their impact in the fields of health, cybersecurity, robotics, space exploration, art and culture.
  • Scaling Up: VivaTech is participating in the Scale-Up initiative to accelerate the emergence of European tech champions. VivaTech has unveiled a list of 100 European start-ups selected for their potential as future unicorns, in partnership with GP Bullhound, and with the support of investment funds Accel, Balderton, Northzone, Idinvest and Partech. 21 French start-ups are part of this selection, such as Alan, Aircall, Qonto, Swile, Ledger... A VivaTech 'Next Unicorn Awards' will be presented on 18 June.
  • Future of work and digital transformation for economic recovery: the impact of teleworking on organisation, corporate culture and sustainable change.
BNP Paribas at VivaTech 2021

BNP Paribas, the historic founding partner of the event, co-organised by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos since 2016, will be there in full force for this hybrid edition. With the renewed objective of highlighting the best of digital innovation in the service of both customer experience and responsible and sustainable finance.

This year, the event has been adapted to include a physical Lab hosting 18 of our partner start-ups - including Greenly, Papernest, Token, Tink - and a virtual stand (the e-Lab) accessible via the Viva Techonology digital platform, where you can meet more than 30 other start-ups - including Rewire, OpenClassRoom, Sonect, Proximis, etc. - and attend interviews and video conferences with our experts.

An overview of the themes of the video interviews broadcast on the BNP Paribas e-Lab:
  • Cloud & Data Management, Mobility, Smart city & Energy,
  • Marketing, Advertising & Media, AI, Machine learning & Deeptech,
  • Connectivity & 5G, Tech for society, Finance, Blockchain & Insurance,
  • Healthcare & Wellbeing, Tech for environment, Industry & Supply chain,
  • Experience, Gaming & Culture
VIVA TECHNOLOGY 2021 vivatechnology.com

Europe's biggest startup and tech event - June 16-19 2021 - PARIS

Discover the programme

Photos credits : @VivaTech, @Tasphong, BNP Paribas.

Share this page !

  • WhatsApp
    Share this page on WhatsApp
  • LinkedIn
    Share this page with your network
  • Facebook
    Share with your friends
  • Messenger
    Share this page on Messenger
  • Twitter
    Tweet this page
  • Scoop It
    Share your content curation with Scoopit
  • Weibo
    Share this page on the first Chinese social network
  • Buffer
    No time? Read and share this page later with Buffer!
  • Pocket
    The convenient app to read this page at any time, even offline!
Show more social networks

Tools

Read more All news
BNP Paribas obtains 'Top Employers Europe 2021' certification

For the eighth consecutive year, BNP Paribas has been awarded the 'Top Employer Europe' 2021...

26/01/2021
The Group's new organisation, announced on 5 February 2021, took effect on 19 May 2021.

As announced at the time of the publication of its 2020 annual results, BNP Paribas has decided...

19/05/2021
Roland-Garros 2021: BNP Paribas gets the ball rolling with young people

The French Open is an emblematic sporting tournament and the imminent reopening of the doors of...

28/05/2021

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas SA published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 10:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BNP PARIBAS
06:18aVIVATECH 2021 : technology that serves the planet and society
PU
06/09Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk
RE
06/09Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk
RE
06/07BNP PARIBAS CARDIF SURVEY : Protect and project oneself in times of crisis
PU
06/07BANCO DE SABADELL S A  : Sabadell Sells Institutional Depositary Division to BNP..
MT
06/04Mondi Secures $908 Million Sustainability-Linked Revolving Facility
MT
06/03CHANGENOW : BNP Paribas at the heart of a global event dedicated to the sustaina..
PU
06/01BNP PARIBAS  : is a leading bank in the eurozone and a prominent international b..
PU
05/31COMMON GOOD SUMMIT : See the interview with Jean-Laurent Bonnafé
PU
05/31MARKET CHATTER : BNP Paribas To Widen Market Share In Resilient Nordic Economies
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 45 288 M 55 087 M 55 087 M
Net income 2021 7 505 M 9 129 M 9 129 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,57x
Yield 2021 5,68%
Capitalization 70 236 M 85 591 M 85 432 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 193 000
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart BNP PARIBAS
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 60,18 €
Last Close Price 56,23 €
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Laurent Bonnafé Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean Lemierre Chairman
Bernard Gavgani Chief Information Officer
Yann Gérardin Chief Operating Officer
Nathalie Hartmann Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS30.45%85 591
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.23%493 240
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.62%362 654
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%275 335
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.29.69%222 996
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%203 830