VivaTech 2021: technology that serves the planet and society

Due to health constraints, the 5th edition of Viva Technology, which will take place from 16 to 19 June, will be 'phygital'! A hybrid format combining physical and digital attendance with more than 500 exhibitors, including 200 start-ups, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, with strict observance of all health measures.

The Europe's leading global tech event Europe's leading global tech event will be four-day fest to celebrate innovation in all its forms: three days reserved to professionals, and one to the general public on Saturday. In order to comply with the 5,000-person maximum capacity, the event will also be run on a digital platform enabling people to attend the thematic conferences on offer: digital transformation and start-up development remain the highlights of this edition.

125 countries will be represented and some emblematic personalities of International Tech - such as Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Facebook, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo, Sarah Joyce Franklin, CMO of Salesforce and Frédéric Mazzella, Founder and President of BLABLACAR - have already confirmed their 'virtual' presence for speeches and conferences. .

Viva Technology 2021 to be held in the context of economic recovery The 2020 edition had to be cancelled due to the pandemic, so the 2021 program is resolutely focused on the economic recovery at a European level: the role of tech in the fight against climate change and the issue of inclusion in the start-up universe.

Five major themes will be highlighted:

Tech for the Environment : a series of programmes to address the environmental challenges of the 21st century.

: a series of programmes to address the environmental challenges of the 21st century. Tech for society : VivaTech will highlight start-ups that provide concrete solutions to major societal challenges (biodiversity, employment, training, etc.).

: VivaTech will highlight start-ups that provide concrete solutions to major societal challenges (biodiversity, employment, training, etc.). 'Tech to Watch' : presentation of the latest innovations and their impact in the fields of health, cybersecurity, robotics, space exploration, art and culture.

: presentation of the latest innovations and their impact in the fields of health, cybersecurity, robotics, space exploration, art and culture. Scaling Up : VivaTech is participating in the Scale-Up initiative to accelerate the emergence of European tech champions. VivaTech has unveiled a list of 100 European start-ups selected for their potential as future unicorns, in partnership with GP Bullhound, and with the support of investment funds Accel, Balderton, Northzone, Idinvest and Partech. 21 French start-ups are part of this selection, such as Alan, Aircall, Qonto, Swile, Ledger... A VivaTech 'Next Unicorn Awards' will be presented on 18 June.

BNP Paribas at VivaTech 2021 BNP Paribas, the historic founding partner of the event, co-organised by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos since 2016, will be there in full force for this hybrid edition. With the renewed objective of highlighting the best of digital innovation in the service of both customer experience and responsible and sustainable finance.

This year, the event has been adapted to include a physical Lab hosting 18 of our partner start-ups - including Greenly, Papernest, Token, Tink - and a virtual stand (the e-Lab) accessible via the Viva Techonology digital platform, where you can meet more than 30 other start-ups - including Rewire, OpenClassRoom, Sonect, Proximis, etc. - and attend interviews and video conferences with our experts.

