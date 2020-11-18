BNP Paribas Bank Polska S A : Amendment of the address of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.

Amendment of the address of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.

current report no. 36/2020

date: 18 November 2020

The Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. (the "Bank") hereby informs that on 18 November 2020 it adopted a resolution on changing the address of the Bank's seat as of

5 January 2021 from ul. Kasprzaka 14/16, 01-211 Warszawa to ul. Kasprzaka 2, 01-211 Warszawa.

The new address of the Bank will be at the same time a new address for the delivery of correspondence.

The changes will be revealed in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register.

Legal basis

§5 point 10 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance dated March 29, 2018 on the current and periodic reports disclosed by the securities issuers and on equivalence of information disclosures required by law of non-EU member states (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757)