Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A.    BNP   PLBGZ0000010

BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A.

(BNP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BNP Paribas Bank Polska S A : Provision for a legal risk related to the CHF mortgage loans

01/07/2021 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Provision for a legal risk related to the CHF mortgage loans

current report no. 2/2021

date: 7 January 2021

The Management Board of BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. ("Bank") hereby informs that on 7 January 2021, it approved the estimated level of the provision related to the CHF mortgage loans' agreements as at year-end 2020 in a total amount of PLN 200.3 million. It constitutes an increase of the provision value of PLN 101.7 million vs. the balance as at 30 September 2020. This amount will be booked in the fourth quarter results.

In a context of unclear jurisprudence, the increase of the provision value results from the growing number of pending legal cases as well as the update of the assumptions and parameters of the model applied by the Bank. As at 31 December 2020, the Bank was suited in 644 court cases, which represents an increase of 155 cases in the fourth quarter 2020.

Legal basis

Article 17, item 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Disclaimer

BNP Paribas Bank Polska SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:41:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A.
10:42aBNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Provision for a legal risk related to the CHF mort..
PU
01/04BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Schedule of periodical reports disclosure by BNP P..
PU
2020BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Decision of the Polish Financial Supervision Autho..
PU
2020BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : The agreement with the Trade Unions regarding the ..
PU
2020BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Intention to conduct collective redundancies at BN..
PU
2020BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Amendment of the address of BNP Paribas Bank Polsk..
PU
2020BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Amendment of the address of BNP Paribas Bank Polsk..
PU
2020Revolving Credit Facility Extension
AQ
2020BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Decisions of the Polish Financial Supervision Auth..
PU
2020BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S A : Motions to KNF for consent for recognition of 1H 2..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 755 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
Net income 2020 629 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 464 M 2 569 M 2 567 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 219
Free-Float 11,2%
Chart BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A.
Duration : Period :
BNP Paribas Bank Polska S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 57,41 PLN
Last Close Price 64,20 PLN
Spread / Highest target 4,83%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Przemyslaw Gdanski Chairman-Management Board
Józef Wancer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jaroslaw Bauc Member-Supervisory Board
Jean-Paul Sabet Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefaan Leon Georges Decraene Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A.0.94%2 569
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.12%400 991
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-0.17%278 123
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.17%261 386
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.21%187 904
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.46%170 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ