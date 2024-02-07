By Emese Bartha

Belgium issued 5 billion euros ($5.38 billion) in a new June 2055 government bond, or OLO, via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, one of the lead manager banks said.

Books for the new ultra-long OLO closed in excess of EUR61 billion, including EUR2.125 billion in joint-lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the new bond was set 4 basis points above the 3.30% June 2054 OLO.

Joint bookrunners were Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley.

