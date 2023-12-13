Official BNY MELLON ALCENTRA GLOBAL CREDIT INCOME 2024 TARGET TERM FUND, INC. press release

On December 13, 2023, BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) declared a distribution of $0.035 per share of common stock, payable on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 27, 2023. The previous distribution declared in November was $0.035 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to pay most, but likely not all, of its net income to common shareholders in monthly income dividends. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare distributions monthly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

