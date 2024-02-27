BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) today announced a monthly cash distribution of $0.0175 per share of beneficial interest, payable on April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2024. The ex-dividend date is March 11, 2024. The $0.0175 per share investment income dividend represents an increase of $0.0025 from the previously declared monthly net investment income dividend of $0.015 per share.

The dividend increase primarily reflects: (i) a higher yield environment during the past year for the reinvestment of the proceeds from coupon payments and from called, sold and/or matured securities, (ii) modestly and selectively increasing DHF’s weighting to higher-yielding issuers, and (iii) accumulated undistributed investment income-net, which was approximately $1.72 million, as of January 31, 2024.*

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. Through a client-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings investors specialist expertise through its seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class and backed by the breadth and scale of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news and activity.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of December 31, 2023. Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank. Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

* The accumulated undistributed investment income-net is determined in accordance with income tax regulations, which differ from U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

