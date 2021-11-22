Log in
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Distribution and Announces Reduction in Monthly Distribution Amount

11/22/2021
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) today announced a monthly cash distribution of $0.0185 per share of beneficial interest, payable on December 21, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2021. The ex-dividend date is December 6, 2021. The $0.0185 per share investment income dividend represents a decrease of $0.003 from the previously declared monthly net investment income dividend of $0.0215 per share.

The reduction primarily reflects the lower interest rate environment that has existed in the market for the reinvestment of the proceeds received by the Fund from coupon payments and from called, sold and/or matured portfolio holdings in additional fixed income municipal obligations.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2021. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund’s investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,8 M - -
Net income 2021 70,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 95,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,20x
Yield 2021 8,35%
Capitalization 239 M 239 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Renee LaRoche-Morris President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Joseph W. Connolly Chief Compliance Officer
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND10.00%239
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION22.14%9 505
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.27.48%6 016
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND31.92%4 777
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION65.80%3 497
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.7.92%2 581