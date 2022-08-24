Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHF   US09660L1052

BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

(DHF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
2.440 USD   +1.24%
05:16pBNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.0185 a Share, Payable Sept. 22 to Shareholders as of Sept. 8
MT
05:13pBNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend
BU
07/26BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend

08/24/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On August 24, 2022, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0185 per share of beneficial interest, payable on September 22, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 7, 2022. The previous dividend declared in July was $0.0185 per share of beneficial interest.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $1.9 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $43 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of June 30, 2022. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND
05:16pBNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.0185 a Share, Payabl..
MT
05:13pBNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend
BU
07/26BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend
BU
07/26BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend, Payable on August 23, 2022
CI
06/22BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend
BU
06/22BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend, Payable on July 21, 20..
CI
05/31BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Proposing to Change Portfolio Management Structur..
BU
05/25BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
05/24BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend
BU
05/24BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend, Payable on June 23, 2022
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2022 21,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,31 M - -
Net Debt 2022 96,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -655x
Yield 2022 8,74%
Capitalization 175 M 175 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND
Duration : Period :
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Dipetrillo President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Joseph W. Connolly Chief Compliance Officer
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND-21.24%175
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.48%10 230
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.4.58%6 220
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED5.95%4 188
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.27%4 156
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-9.96%3 815