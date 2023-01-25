Advanced search
    DHF   US09660L1052

BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

(DHF)
2023-01-25
2.275 USD   -0.66%
2022BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Distribution and Announces Reduction in Monthly Distribution Amount
BU
2022BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 13, 2023
CI
2022BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend

01/25/2023 | 05:11pm EST
On January 25, 2023, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.015 per share of beneficial interest, payable on February 23, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 8, 2023. The ex-dividend date is February 7, 2023. The previous dividend declared in December was $0.015 per share of beneficial interest.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $44.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of December 31, 2022. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,31 M - -
Net Debt 2022 96,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -655x
Yield 2022 8,74%
Capitalization 167 M 167 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Dipetrillo President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Joseph W. Connolly Chief Compliance Officer
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND6.02%167
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.36%10 305
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.10.46%5 461
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC1.09%4 164
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.46%3 999
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND7.78%3 923