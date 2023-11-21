Official press release from BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

On November 21, 2023, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.015 per share of beneficial interest, payable on December 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 5, 2023. The previous dividend declared in October was $0.015 per share of beneficial interest.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Through a client-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings investors specialist expertise through its seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class and backed by the breadth and scale of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news and activity.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2023. Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank. Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121509887/en/