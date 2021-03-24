Log in
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND

(DHF)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund : Declares Dividend

03/24/2021
On March 24, 2021, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE: DHF) declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest, payable on April 22, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2021. The ex-dividend date is April 7, 2021. The previous dividend declared in February was $0.0215 per share of beneficial interest.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s leading investment management organizations and one of the top U.S. wealth managers, with US $2.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. BNY Mellon Investment Management encompasses BNY Mellon’s affiliated investment management firms, wealth management organization and global distribution companies. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight world-class investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK), one of the world’s most trusted investment partners, which has US $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of December 31, 2020.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and may also be used as a generic term to reference the Corporation as a whole or its various subsidiaries generally. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.im.bnymellon.com. BNY Mellon Investment Management’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Fund and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate the website in this release.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 24,6 M - -
Net income 2020 -34,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 82,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,85x
Yield 2020 11,4%
Capitalization 225 M 225 M -
EV / Sales 2019 12,9x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND
Duration : Period :
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renee LaRoche-Morris President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Joseph W. Connolly Chief Compliance Officer
Roslyn M. Watson Independent Trustee
Stephen J. Lockwood Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BNY MELLON HIGH YIELD STRATEGIES FUND3.00%221
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.29%8 248
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND6.10%3 693
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION41.77%2 972
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.16.00%2 598
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.4.88%2 480
