BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in municipal bonds. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds issued to finance infrastructure sectors and projects in the United States. Infrastructure sectors and projects include transportation, energy and utilities, social infrastructure, water and environment, and other similar public sectors and projects that support or facilitate the development or improvement of economic, health, and cultural and social standards in the United States. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. serves as the Fund's investment advisor. Insight North America, LLC is its sub adviser.

Sector Closed End Funds