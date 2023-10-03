BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Distribution, Payable on November 1, 2023
October 03, 2023 at 05:08 pm EDT
Share
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. announced a distribution of $0.0400 per share of common stock, payable on November 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 19, 2023. The ex-dividend date is October 18, 2023. The previous distribution announced in September was $0.0400 per share of common stock.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in municipal bonds. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds issued to finance infrastructure sectors and projects in the United States. Infrastructure sectors and projects include transportation, energy and utilities, social infrastructure, water and environment, and other similar public sectors and projects that support or facilitate the development or improvement of economic, health, and cultural and social standards in the United States. BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. serves as the Fund's investment advisor. Insight North America, LLC is its sub adviser.