  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DMB   US09662W1099

BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(DMB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.42 USD   +0.26%
04/27 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
04/04 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.0530 a Share, Payable May 2 to Holders as of April 20
MT
04/04 BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC. (NYSE : DMB) Announces Distribution
BU
Summary 
Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution

05/03/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date is May 17, 2022. The previous distribution announced in April was $0.0530 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $2.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of March 31, 2022. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,22 M - -
Net Debt 2021 58,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1 141x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 209 M 209 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Renee LaRoche-Morris President
Joseph S. DiMartino Chairman
Joseph W. Connolly Chief Compliance Officer
Isabel P. Dunst Independent Director
Benaree Pratt Wiley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.-20.79%209
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-4.81%9 859
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-1.86%5 839
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.07%4 546
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.45%4 188
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-10.58%2 943