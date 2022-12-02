Advanced search
    DMB   US09662W1099

BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC.

(DMB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-02 pm EST
11.30 USD    0.00%
05:10pBny Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (nyse : DMB) Announces Distribution
BU
10/27BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended August 31, 2022
CI
10/26Bny Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (nyse : DMB) Declares Distribution and Announces Reduction in Monthly Distribution Amount
BU
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution

12/02/2022 | 05:10pm EST
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0400 per share of common stock, payable on January 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 16, 2022. The previous distribution announced in November was $0.0400 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.

Important Information

BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc., the investment adviser for the Fund, is part of BNY Mellon Investment Management. BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Through an investor-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings to clients the best of both worlds: specialist expertise from eight investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class, backed by the strength, stability, and global presence of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $42.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2022. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16,1 M - -
Net income 2022 1,70 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 142x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
EV / Sales 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
