BNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC. press release

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) today announced a distribution of $0.0300 per share of common stock, payable on January 2, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 18, 2023. The previous distribution announced in October was $0.0300 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to its common shareholders at a level rate based on its projected performance. At times, to maintain a stable level of distributions, the Fund may pay out less than all of its net investment income or, in addition to paying out current net investment income, the Fund may pay out accumulated undistributed income, or may return capital. As market conditions and portfolio performance may change, the rate of distributions on the Fund's shares of common stock and the Fund's distribution policy could change.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is one of the world’s largest asset managers, with $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. Through a client-first approach, BNY Mellon Investment Management brings investors specialist expertise through its seven investment firms offering solutions across every major asset class and backed by the breadth and scale of BNY Mellon. Additional information on BNY Mellon Investment Management is available on www.bnymellonim.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest company news and activity.

BNY Mellon Investment Management is a division of BNY Mellon, which has $45.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration as of September 30, 2023. Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America’s oldest bank. Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our newsroom for the latest company news.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund’s portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

This release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security.

